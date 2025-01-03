Advertisement
Of All 12 Zodiac Signs, This One Can Look Forward To Lots Of Love In 2025
We all have something different to expect in 2025 depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes on the love and relationships front.
According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that could have a lucky year in love—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.
Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Luckiest Year In Love?
The sign who can expect the luckiest year in love is...drumroll please...Libra! As the AstroTwins explain in your yearly horoscope, you'll be recalibrating quite a bit in 2025, but relationships will also take center stage.
You always prioritize creating harmony in your life, Libra, and the twins say relationships can be a great way to do that.
"Dreamy Neptune and solid Saturn spend part of the year in Aries, stirring up new energy in your partnerships," they explain, adding, "Pairing up can be life-changing, but make sure you unite with people who are aligned with your long-term vision."
Speaking of pairing up, watch out for new opportunities to strengthen key connections around midyear, the twins say.
And heads up—in March and April, your ruling planet Venus (the planet of love) is going retrograde. The twins recommend rethinking how you connect with others and setting clear boundaries during Venus retrograde.
With Jupiter and Uranus spending time in Gemini this year, you could even have an unexpected romance abroad. That's because Jupiter and Uranus send surges of wanderlust through your expansive and travel-oriented ninth house. "Go embrace the vast unknown, and trust that the right people and experiences will appear," the twins add.
The takeaway
Even if you're not a Libra, all 12 signs will have their own opportunities for love in 2025. But in terms of what Libra has cooking up, they should prepare themselves for new love (or newly deepened love!) this year.
