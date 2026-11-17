People With Less Regular Sleep Reported More Severe Mental Health Symptoms
You might stick to a consistent bedtime during the week, only to throw it out the window come Friday.
Bedtime gets later, weekend mornings start much later, and by Sunday night, falling asleep at your usual time becomes a struggle. Could these shifts be affecting more than your energy?
A recent study of nearly 23,000 adults explored how day-to-day changes in sleep timing relate to depression, anxiety, and loneliness, looking beyond the usual focus on sleep duration.
About the study
Researchers followed 22,894 adults who took part in the TemPredict Study.
Participants wore Oura Rings to track their sleep and completed monthly questionnaires about depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Researchers collected up to seven months of wearable data.
Rather than looking at how many hours people slept, the team focused on how predictable their sleep schedules were.
They measured whether participants tended to fall asleep and wake up at similar times each day. Scores ranged from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating a more consistent sleep schedule.
Researchers also wanted to explore loneliness, since its connection to sleep patterns hasn't been studied as extensively as depression and anxiety.
Less regular sleep was linked to more severe mental health symptoms
People with less consistent sleep schedules reported more severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, and loneliness.
Across all three, those with mild symptoms had slightly lower sleep regularity scores, while people with moderate and severe symptoms tended to score progressively lower.
The biggest difference appeared with depression.
On average, people with severe depression had noticeably less regular sleep schedules than those without significant depressive symptoms.
The gap was smaller for severe anxiety and smaller still for elevated loneliness, but it pointed in the same direction.
A higher score means someone followed a more predictable sleep schedule, while a lower score reflects greater day-to-day changes in sleep timing.
There isn't a universal cutoff that classifies a score as objectively high or low; the researchers used the scores to compare patterns between groups.
Every five-point drop in sleep regularity was also associated with higher odds of experiencing more severe symptoms. These associations remained after researchers accounted for age, sex, and average sleep duration.
In short, two people can get the same number of hours but have very different sleep schedules.
Why your body clock may be part of the picture
Your internal body clock helps coordinate sleep, hormone release, metabolism, and other daily functions.
Constantly shifting your sleep schedule may throw it off, potentially contributing to inflammation, which has been linked to depression.
Irregular sleep can also disrupt everyday habits, including when you eat, get natural light, exercise, and socialize.
The relationship may work both ways, too.
Anxiety and repetitive worrying can make it harder to fall or stay asleep, further disrupting your schedule. Mental health struggles may therefore affect sleep regularity just as irregular sleep may influence mood.
Two habits that can help steady your sleep schedule
Sleep medicine clinicians often recommend two simple habits to support a more consistent routine:
- Keep your wake-up time consistent: Aim to get up around the same time daily, weekends included. Regularly shifting your wake-up time by several hours can make maintaining a steady rhythm harder.
- Create a wind-down routine: Start a few calming activities around the same time each evening, before your target bedtime. Reading, gentle stretching, or a warm shower can help signal that it's time to slow down. Try these tips for a more consistent sleep routine.
If you use a sleep tracker, look at your bedtime and wake-up patterns over several weeks rather than focusing on individual nights.
The takeaway
Getting enough sleep is important, but keeping a reasonably consistent schedule may matter for your mental well-being, too.
Try anchoring your mornings with a regular wake-up time and see how your sleep and mood respond. Just remember, this study found an association, not proof that irregular sleep causes mental health symptoms.