Your Inconsistent Sleep Schedule May Be Affecting Your Eye Health
You've probably heard that sleep affects your heart, your brain, and your mood. But your eyes? That connection doesn't get nearly as much attention, even though it probably should. A recent study of nearly 79,000 adults1 in the UK Biobank suggests that people with irregular sleep schedules have higher risks of three major age-related eye diseases, and the more inconsistent their sleep, the greater the risk.
About the study
Rather than focusing on how long people slept, researchers measured something called the Sleep Regularity Index (SRI): how consistent someone's sleep-wake timing is from day to day. A higher SRI means you're going to bed and waking up at roughly the same times; a lower SRI means your schedule is all over the place.
Irregular sleep was tied to higher risk of all three eye diseases
People with lower sleep regularity had higher risks of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.
Researchers observed a dose-response relationship, meaning the more irregular someone's sleep, the greater their risk.
Beyond disease risk, sleep regularity was also linked to the physical structure of the eye.
People with more consistent sleep schedules had greater macular thickness and healthier-looking retinal blood vessels, both markers of better eye health.
Why sleep regularity may matter for your eyes
The retina (the light-sensitive tissue at the back of your eye) is neural tissue that's closely tied to your circadian rhythm. It contains its own biological clock and is highly sensitive to the timing cues that regulate your sleep-wake cycle. When those rhythms are disrupted by irregular sleep, the retina may be particularly vulnerable to biological aging.
This helps explain why consistency matters so much. It's not just about logging enough hours; it's about keeping your internal clock steady.
How to improve your sleep regularity
If your sleep schedule tends to shift depending on the day, here are a few ways to build more consistency and support quality sleep habits:
- Anchor your wake time: Waking up at the same time every day (even on weekends) is one of the most effective ways to stabilize your circadian rhythm.
- Set a wind-down window: Give yourself 30 to 60 minutes before bed to dim the lights and step away from screens.
- Get morning light: Exposure to natural light within the first hour of waking helps reinforce your body's internal clock and balance your hormones.
- Limit late-night variability: Try to keep your bedtime within a 30-minute window most nights.
The takeaway
This research adds to a growing body of evidence that sleep regularity, not just sleep duration, matters for long-term health. If you want to support your eyes as you age, keeping a consistent sleep schedule is one of those midlife habits worth prioritizing.