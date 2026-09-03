Irregular Sleep Was Linked To 46% Higher Odds Of Hypertension In New Study
For years, the main focus for sleep health was making sure to get eight hours.
And while sleep duration absolutely matters, it has also made many of us think that as long as we hit our nightly target, we're doing everything right. Maybe you sleep six hours during the week and make up for it on Saturday. Maybe your bedtime swings from 10 p.m. on work nights to well after midnight on weekends. If you're still averaging enough sleep, it seems like it should all balance out.
A growing body of research suggests it may not.
According to a new study of nearly 96,000 adults, one of the biggest predictors of sleep health wasn't how long people slept. It was how consistently they slept. People whose bedtimes and wake times regularly shifted throughout the week had poorer sleep quality and significantly higher odds of hypertension than those who kept a more regular schedule.
Tracking ~96,000 people's sleep for almost two years
One reason this study stands out is how it measured sleep. Rather than asking people to estimate how they usually slept, researchers analyzed about 20 months of objective sleep data collected from under-mattress sleep sensors in 95,819 adults across more than 30 countries. That gave them a rare opportunity to see how sleep habits changed over time instead of relying on a week or two of monitoring.
Each month, participants were classified as either "regular" or "irregular" sleepers based on how much their sleep duration and sleep timing varied from night to night. Researchers then compared sleep quality and blood pressure between people who maintained relatively consistent schedules and those whose sleep remained irregular for months at a time.
Sleep consistency mattered as much as sleep quantity
The biggest takeaway wasn't that irregular sleepers got dramatically less sleep. In fact, sleep duration differed only modestly between groups. What really separated them was when they slept.
People with chronically irregular sleep schedules had lower sleep efficiency, spent about 40 more minutes awake after initially falling asleep, and had 46% higher odds of hypertension compared to people whose sleep schedules stayed relatively consistent.
One finding I found especially interesting was how normalized irregular sleep became.
Once participants had maintained an irregular sleep pattern for six consecutive months, there was more than an 80% chance they would continue sleeping irregularly the following month. In other words, inconsistent sleep wasn't just an occasional rough week. For many people, it became their normal.
It's not just about weekends
Reading this study immediately made me think of "social jet lag." Many of us are incredibly disciplined Monday through Friday, only to stay up late, sleep in, and shift our schedules by several hours on the weekend. It feels harmless, especially if we're technically catching up on sleep.
But your internal clock doesn't really know it's Saturday.
When your bedtime and wake time constantly shift, your circadian rhythm has to keep recalibrating. Over time, that inconsistency may affect not only how rested you feel but also your cardiovascular health.
That doesn't mean you need to wake up at exactly 6:30 a.m. every day for the rest of your life. Life happens. Travel happens. Late dinners happen. But this study is a reminder that consistency deserves a place alongside duration as one of the pillars of healthy sleep.
Making your sleep schedule more consistent
If your schedule tends to drift throughout the week, the goal isn't perfection. It's reducing the size of those swings. Here are a few habits that can help:
- Keeping your wake-up time within about an hour each day, even on weekends.
- Getting outside for morning sunlight soon after waking to reinforce your body's circadian rhythm.
- Avoiding the temptation to stay up several hours later on Friday and Saturday nights.
- Creating a consistent bedtime routine that signals to your brain it's time to wind down, even if you don't fall asleep at exactly the same minute every night.
These habits may sound simple, but they're also some of the most effective ways to strengthen your body's internal clock.
The takeaway
We tend to think of sleep as something we accomplish one night at a time. This study is a helpful reminder that our bodies are also paying attention to the pattern.
Getting enough sleep is still one of the best things you can do for your health. But when you sleep, and how consistently you stick to that rhythm, may matter more than many of us realize.
If your sleep schedule has slowly drifted over the past few months, this is a good reminder that it's worth bringing it back into a steadier rhythm. Your body may appreciate the consistency just as much as the extra hour of sleep.