Typically, here's where we list out products or steps you should avoid mixing with a certain ingredient. Not this time! Snail mucin is a simple, hydrating ingredient that plays nice with all products and is beneficial for all skin types. "It is primarily a hydrating ingredient, and unless you are allergic, it should be well tolerated by most, if not all, skin types," Tiffany Libby, M.D., resident dermatologist of Reserveage, explains. Of course, it's always best to patch test on the inside of your arm before applying any new ingredient to your face, just in case.