9 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)

This is truly the basis for many of the positive traits you'll see on this list. The reason is simple: If you want to know what your partner wants, you have to listen to them.

In theory being an intuitive and empathetic listener sounds good, but sometimes it can be hard to understand what it looks like in practice. It means being present (not just waiting until it's your turn to talk) and able to follow the rhythm of a good discussion and adapt with it. It also means picking up on details and remembering to bring them up later. If this sounds like work, it's because it is: Being a thoughtful listener is a skill that must be practiced, honed, and worked on regularly.