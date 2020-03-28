9 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)

When you enter a relationship, it might be tempted to let your personal life slide to the wayside. And as you develop said relationship, your lives start to converge naturally anyway. The result? The line between alone time and time together starts to lean in the latter's direction. "Being partners doesn't mean you have to—or even should—do everything together. Needing space does not necessarily mean your relationship is doomed. In fact, it can be a healthy sign that you're prioritizing yourself as an individual both inside and outside of your relationship," psychologist Danielle Dowling, Ph.D., tells mbg. (Read more about the balance between together and alone time here.) It didn't really matter what you do in your spare time, so long as they were engaged in something outside of the relationship, be it a hobby, side project, or a group of friends.