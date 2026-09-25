Your 9-To-5 History May Have More To Do With Brain Health Than You Think
Leaving a job can change more than your calendar.
Whether you're retiring, stepping away to care for family, or suddenly between jobs, work often provides structure, social connection, mental stimulation, and financial stability.
A recent study of older Americans looked at whether those changes in working life were connected to brain health later on. Interestingly, the patterns associated with cognitive health weren't the same for women and men.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 2,418 people in the Health and Retirement Study, tracking their employment status every few years from 1998 to 2014. They then compared those work histories with memory and thinking skills measured in 2016.
Rather than looking at whether someone had a job at one point in time, they looked at the bigger picture.
Participants fell into patterns such as steady employment, early retirement, moving in and out of work, or spending extended periods outside the workforce.
The researchers also accounted for factors including age, education, health, and wealth.
Two work patterns stood out
For women, leaving the workforce early or spending extended periods outside it was associated with nearly twice the odds of cognitive impairment compared with a more stable employment history. These women also had lower memory scores.
For men, frequent shifts between working, unemployment, and retirement were associated with nearly twice the odds of cognitive impairment, along with lower scores on several thinking skills, including executive function (the ability to plan, focus, and solve problems).
Simply feeling insecure about your job while remaining employed wasn't associated with worse cognitive outcomes.
The stronger associations involved actual disruptions to employment.
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Why might work history be connected to brain health?
Work can give your brain more than a paycheck.
It often provides mental challenges, social interaction, daily structure, and financial security. Losing some of those things during a major transition could potentially affect cognitive health.
But this study can't show that leaving work causes cognitive decline. The relationship could also run in the opposite direction, with early physical or cognitive changes making it harder to stay employed.
The researchers noted that employment patterns can also be shaped by different work and life circumstances.
Caregiving responsibilities, layoffs, retirement decisions, and access to paid work can all influence someone's employment history.
The study can't determine which factors explain the differences in cognitive outcomes between women and men.
How to support your brain during a career transition
If your work life changes, consider how to replace some of what your job naturally provided:
- Keep your brain busy: Try a class, challenging hobby, language, or volunteer role that requires learning and problem-solving.
- Stay connected: Make time for friends, family, clubs, classes, or volunteering to maintain regular social interaction.
- Keep some structure: A consistent routine can give your days purpose and make a major transition feel less abrupt.
These aren't reasons to keep working indefinitely. They're ways to stay mentally and socially engaged when your work life changes.
The takeaway
A changing career doesn't have to mean putting your brain on pause. As your work life evolves, keep some of the mental challenge, social interaction, and routine that came with it.