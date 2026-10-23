Advertisement
This Common Recovery Habit Didn't Restore Strength Any Faster
After a tough leg day, an ice bath might seem like the ultimate recovery tool. But is braving freezing water actually helping your muscles bounce back?
A recent study comparing four recovery methods1 investigated whether hot baths, cold baths, a heated room, or simple rest helped people regain strength and ease post-workout soreness.
About the study
Researchers recruited healthy adults who regularly strength trained and had them complete a challenging leg workout designed to cause delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), the aches that can linger for days after exercise.
Participants then tried one of four recovery methods: a hot bath, a cold bath, a heated room similar to a sauna, or seated rest.
Researchers tracked strength, soreness, and blood markers linked to muscle damage and cellular stress over 72 hours.
Rest restored strength just as well
After three days, participants in the hot bath, heated room, and rest groups had regained around 88 to 89% of their original strength.
The cold-water group recovered to about 82%, but the difference was small enough that it could have been chance. No method proved better than the others for restoring strength.
Heat did influence some blood markers. A marker of muscle damage returned to normal faster in the hot bath and heated room groups than in the cold-water group.
Heat also prompted a larger increase in heat shock proteins, which help cells manage stress and support repair.
However, none of the methods eased soreness.
Pain and muscle soreness remained elevated across all four groups throughout the 72-hour study. Even the heat-based approaches couldn't make post-workout aches disappear.
Do you really need an ice bath after exercise?
Cold plunges are often promoted as essential for athletic recovery, but these findings suggest you can regain strength just as well without one. In this study, sitting down and resting performed similarly to the other methods.
That doesn't mean cold plunges have no benefits. The researchers examined recovery after a single workout, so the results don't establish how cold exposure affects longer-term training or other outcomes.
The study was also small, with 10 people in each group, which was too few to compare how men and women responded.
Heat showed some promising effects on blood markers, but these changes didn't reduce soreness. Increased blood flow might help explain heat's effects, although researchers didn't directly measure it.
More research is needed to determine whether these changes lead to noticeable recovery benefits.
- Skip the ice bath if you prefer: You don't need cold exposure to regain strength, based on this study.
- Try warmth if you enjoy it: A hot bath or sauna may influence some repair processes, though the practical benefits remain unclear.
- Give soreness time to settle: Muscle aches can linger for several days, regardless of your recovery method. The researchers caution against counting on a single recovery session to ease soreness, since repeated or different approaches may be needed.
The takeaway
Your couch deserves a little more credit. Rest helped muscles regain strength just as well as the recovery methods tested, while heat showed some promising changes in blood markers.
Consider the ice bath optional, not homework.