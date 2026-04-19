Debating A Cold Plunge? This Study Says When It Is & Isn't Beneficial
If you've ever scrolled through social media and wondered whether stepping into a futuristic cryotherapy chamber or plunging into an ice bath is actually worth it, you're not alone. Cryotherapy has become a darling of the fitness recovery world, with influencers and athletes alike promising faster recovery, reduced soreness, and peak performance.
But the science doesn't always match the hype. While some forms of cold therapy do have solid research behind them, others fall flat when put to the test. And in certain cases, your post-workout chill session might actually be working against your fitness goals.
So what does the science actually say? A review published in Quality In Sport breaks down the three main types of cryotherapy, what works, what doesn't, and when you should (and shouldn't) go for the cold.
The three main types of cryotherapy
Not all cold therapy is created equal. Each method works differently, and the research on their effectiveness varies significantly. These are three primary methods used in recovery:
- Whole-body cryotherapy (WBC) involves stepping into a specialized chamber where temperatures plunge to between –75ºF and –320ºF (that's –60°C and –195°C ) for several minutes. Your feet, hands, ears, and respiratory pathways need to be protected during the session.
- Cold water immersion (CWI) means submerging your limbs and/or torso in water kept at 45–60ºF (or 8–15°C) for approximately 15 minutes, either in one session or broken into shorter intervals. This is the ice bath that comes to mind for most people when thinking of cryotherapy.
- Local cryotherapy includes targeted applications like ice packs, cold air devices, and ice sprays applied directly to specific muscles or joints.
What the research says actually works
If you're looking for the cold therapy method with the strongest scientific backing, cold water immersion takes the lead.
According to a meta-analysis cited in the review, CWI delivers significant benefits, particularly following high-intensity exercise. The research shows it can reduce perceived fatigue and help with short-term recovery when you need to bounce back quickly between training sessions or competitions.
If you are participating in back-to-back competition days or just completed an especially grueling endurance workout, cold water immersion has the most reliable evidence behind it.
Whole-body cryotherapy also shows some promise, though the evidence is less consistent. One study found that WBC reduced soreness at 24 hours and positively influenced peak force at 48 hours compared with CWI and placebo. However, the review notes that many other outcomes were "trivial or unclear."
What doesn't live up to the hype
Despite its popularity, local cryotherapy doesn't appear to deliver meaningful results.
According to the review, one study found that applying a clinically relevant dose of local cryotherapy produced no significant changes in skeletal muscle biopsy samples. Another study showed that following an exhaustive jump protocol, local cryotherapy offered no greater benefit for recovery than seen in control groups.
In other words, that ice pack on your quads after leg day? It might feel good, but the research suggests it's not doing much at the cellular level.
Whole-body cryotherapy also has its limitations. While some studies show short-term benefits, others found that WBC did not improve post-exercise recovery in certain athletic populations. One study even suggests that WBC may disrupt the cascade of muscle repair processes, potentially delaying regeneration rather than speeding it up.
The strength training caveat you need to know
This is the finding that might change how you think about post-workout cold exposure: if you're training for strength or muscle growth, regular cryotherapy could actually be sabotaging your gains.
According to the review, regular cold water immersion after strength training may reduce gains in muscle mass and strength. They found that cold exposure appeared to reduce biological processes essential for building muscle.
This doesn't mean you should never use cold therapy if you lift weights. But it does mean that routine ice baths after every strength session might be counterproductive if your goal is to build and preserving muscle.
The science vs. marketing gap
This research also dove into the disconnect between what science shows and what cryotherapy services promise.
The review highlights that social media influencers have played a significant role in shaping consumer perceptions of health and wellness products, including cryotherapy. The marketing of these services often outpaces the scientific evidence, with enthusiastic claims that don't always align with the cautious findings of peer-reviewed research.
Public health authorities have even expressed safety concerns about whole-body cryotherapy, according to the review. While the treatment is generally considered safe when proper protocols are followed, common side effects can include skin irritation, numbness, tingling, and transient redness. In some cases, individuals may experience dizziness, headaches, or cold burns.
This serves as a reminder that just because something is popular on social media doesn't mean it's backed by robust science, or that it's right for everyone.
When to use cryotherapy (and when to skip it)
So, when should you actually incorporate cold therapy into your routine? The research points to a strategic approach rather than blanket use.
- You need rapid recovery between competitions or intense training sessions
- You've completed high-intensity endurance exercise
- Short-term reduction in soreness and fatigue is the priority
- You're in a strength-building phase
- You want to maximize muscle adaptation from resistance training
- You're using it simply because it's trendy, not because it aligns with your goals
The takeaway
The review emphasizes that no single recovery method consistently benefits all athletes. Factors such as training load, recovery status, and personal tolerance should guide your use of cryotherapy. The best approach is to align your recovery strategies with your specific training goals, whether that be cold therapy, saunas or relaxation techniques, rather than stick to a daily post-workout ritual.
So is cryotherapy a scam? No, but it's not a panacea either.