This Might Be The Sleep Trick That Finally Turns Your Brain Off

Some people may be turned away by the spiritual sounding name, but yoga nidra is essentially a guided body scan. The practice is similar to "non-sleep deep rest" or NSDR, a term popularized by neuroscientist Andrew Huberman that encompasses mindfulness techniques that lead to a deep state of body relaxation. Huberman coined the new term because he wanted it to be less spiritual than what is typically associated with yoga, however he still considered yoga nidra to be a type of NSDR.