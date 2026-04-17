This Is When Women Start Losing Muscle (It's Earlier Than You Think)
If you think muscle loss is something you don't need to worry about until your 60s or 70s, new research has a wake-up call for you. Turns out, muscle declines can start as early as your 30s.
A study published in Age and Ageing used a highly accurate measurement technique called D3-creatine dilution to track muscle mass across the adult lifespan. And the findings challenge everything we thought we knew about when sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) actually begins.
What the research found
Researchers assessed adults aged 30–69 and those 70 and older, measuring total body skeletal muscle mass along with leg strength, leg power, walking speed, and cardiorespiratory fitness (VO₂ peak). Here's what stood out:
- For men: Muscle mass declined progressively with age, starting at about 0.5% per year in young adulthood and accelerating to 1.4% per year in the oldest. This pattern closely mirrored declines in leg strength and walking speed.
- For women: Muscle mass was already declining in young adulthood at a rate of 0.6% per year, and then remained relatively stable thereafter. Notably, age-related differences in strength, power, and VO₂ peak in women generally exceeded those in muscle mass.
According to the researchers, the role of low muscle mass in functional decline has been underestimated, and women may be losing functional capacity faster than their muscle mass numbers suggest. Previous studies often relied on less accurate measurement methods, which may have obscured just how early muscle loss begins, and how closely it tracks with real-world function like walking speed and strength.
This study used D3-creatine dilution, which provides a more precise estimate of total body skeletal muscle mass than traditional imaging techniques. The results emphasize that muscle mass isn't just a vanity metric or a gym goal. It's also a longevity metric.
Why women need to pay attention now
The study's findings are particularly relevant for women. While men see a gradual, progressive decline in muscle mass that tracks with their functional abilities, women's pattern is different, and arguably more concerning.
Women start losing muscle earlier. And even when muscle mass appears stable, their strength, power, and cardiovascular fitness continue to decline.
This suggests that muscle quality, not just quantity, plays a critical role in how well you function as you age.
This means women should start training much before the traditional midlife–perimenopause age most people think of as critical.
And if you don't start thinking about muscle preservation until you're your 60s, it may already be too late.
What you can do about it
This study isn't meant to scare you into the gym. But it is important to remember that muscle loss isn't inevitable. Here's how to preserve and build muscle mass throughout adulthood:
- Prioritize resistance training. Strength training is the most effective way to maintain and build muscle. Aim for at least two sessions per week that target all major muscle groups. And if you're not seeing results, your workout schedule might be the problem.
- Think of muscle as a longevity investment. The earlier you start, the more you have to work with as you age. Don't wait until you notice weakness or mobility issues to take action.
- Track function, not just mass. Pay attention to how strong you feel, how easily you can climb stairs, and how quickly you can walk. These functional markers matter as much as what the scale says.
- Get enough protein. Your muscles need amino acids to repair and grow. Most adults benefit from spreading protein intake across meals throughout the day. Check out this low-stress guide to getting more protein.
The takeaway
The study makes it clear: preserving and enhancing muscle mass throughout adulthood is critical for long-term mobility and healthy aging. You don't have to become a body builder overnight, but integrating some strength training into your existing workout routine will make a big difference.