Traditional vs. Infrared Saunas: What Actually Matters When Choosing For Your Home
Saunas are often framed as a way to “detox.” A place to help you bounce back after travel, stress, or a not-so-healthy week. And while that deep, cleansing sweat is certainly part of the draw, decades of research suggests the benefits of saunas go further.
Frequent sauna use has been associated with improved cardiovascular health1, decreased risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia2, and lower overall mortality risk3. By elevating core body temperature and increasing circulation, regular sauna use may also help reduce cellular stress, improve sleep4, support recovery, and positively influence immune5 and metabolic function.
As more people look to reap the benefits of saunas at home, many wonder whether an infrared vs traditional sauna is the better choice for improving their health at home. Here we dive into the difference.
Traditional vs. infrared saunas: how they work
At the most basic level, traditional saunas and infrared saunas heat the body in different ways.
Traditional saunas heat the air around you. Temperatures reach 170°F to 200°F, creating an intensely warm environment that gradually raises the core body temperature.
In many models, water can be poured over heated stones to create steam, increasing humidity and perceived heat.
Infrared saunas use infrared light to heat the body directly. In these saunas, the surrounding air temperature is lower (usually 120°F to 150°F) but radiant heat penetrates the skin and underlying tissues.
"Infrared light is believed to penetrate the skin more deeply than the heat generated by traditional saunas," functional doctor Liam Murphy, M.D. previously told mindbodygreen.
Studies on far-infrared therapy suggest it may support healthy circulation, cardiovascular function, and metabolic health.
Traditional vs. infrared saunas: the verdict
- Heat method: Infrared light waves
- Experience: Gentle, lower heat; dry environment
- Max temp: ~140°F (60°C)
- Best for: Muscle pain, inflammation, skin detox
- Session time: 30 to 45 minutes
- Pros: Quick warmup, energy-efficient, more affordable, easier to stay in
- Cons: Less intense sweat, slower cardiovascular impact
- Heat method: Wood or electric stove heating the air or rocks
- Experience: High heat, high humidity (steam from rocks)
- Max temp: 180 to 200°F (82 to 93°C)
- Best for: Cardiovascular health, profound relaxation, traditional sweat experience
- Session time: 10 to 20 minutes
- Pros: Higher sweat rate, classic sauna feel
- Cons: Longer warmup, hotter temperatures can feel intense, energy-heavy
Traditional vs. infrared saunas: what experts say
While the research on traditional saunas is much more robust than infrared, experts say both modalities can be effective.
Casey Kelley, M.D., founder and medical director at Case Integrative Health explains, “the best sauna to use is the one that is available to you.”
Still, when deciding whether to use an infrared sauna or a traditional sauna, you’ll want to consider a few key factors: price, space, heat preferences, and (most importantly) the quality of the model itself.
Because the truth is, many at-home sauna options fall short.
Why sauna quality matters
A sauna is a significant investment (in your health and from your wallet!), and the experience can vary from one model to the next.
When people feel underwhelmed by a home sauna, it’s usually not because they chose traditional over infrared—or vice versa.
More likely it’s because the sauna doesn’t perform: the unit takes forever to heat up, the materials feel cheap, or the controls are confusing. This doesn’t just ruin your sauna experience, it lessens the benefits.
Sauna bathing works by raising core body temperature, increasing heart rate, dilating blood vessels, and activating the body’s thermoregulatory stress response—but this requires steady and sustained heat.
All of this makes the quality your most important consideration for the best home sauna. Small differences in product design can translate into noticeable differences in both comfort and intensity.
A great way to start vetting saunas is looking at brands. For example, a trusted brand like Sun Home Saunas is expected to make the best home saunas.
How to choose a high-quality infrared sauna
Because the heat is radiant rather than ambient in infrared saunas, panel placement and spectrum configuration matter significantly. There are a few factors to consider when choosing a high-quality infrared sauna for your home.
Full-spectrum infrared: Higher-end models often incorporate near-, mid-, and far-infrared wavelengths to create more balanced tissue exposure.
Even emitter distribution: Panels must be strategically positioned to avoid hot spots and ensure consistent coverage across the body.
Low-EMF and electrical integrity: Infrared saunas rely heavily on electrical components. Thoughtful design includes EMF mitigation and rigorous safety standards.
In infrared models especially, these key factors determine whether the warmth feels therapeutic or simply warm.
How to choose a high-quality traditional sauna
A well-built traditional sauna comes down to a few core elements: heater performance, material quality, and airflow.
Heater performance: A traditional sauna should be able to reach high temperatures efficiently and hold them there. If it takes too long to heat up or fluctuates once you’re inside, the experience won’t feel immersive. Proper stone placement and ventilation help ensure the heat distributes evenly instead of creating hot and cold pockets.
Material quality: Traditional saunas operate at very high temperatures, so the wood needs to withstand repeated heat exposure without warping, cracking, or off-gassing. Durable, untreated woods and solid construction will help the sauna hold up over time.
Airflow and insulation: If you’ve ever spent more than a few minutes in a sauna you know that, while it does need to retain heat, it also needs to breathe. Good insulation keeps temperatures steady, while quality airflow prevents the space from feeling stuffy or uneven.
Traditional vs. infrared: which is right for you?
Once quality is accounted for, the choice between traditional and infrared often comes down to preference.
You may prefer an infrared sauna if:
- You’re sensitive to extreme ambient heat
- You prefer lower temperatures
- You want faster heat-up times
You may prefer a traditional sauna if:
- You enjoy very high heat
- You like the option of steam
- You want the classic sauna experience studied in long-term Finnish research
- You don’t mind a longer preheat time
Sauna safety considerations
Before investing in an at-home sauna, it’s also important to consider safety and setup.
Traditional saunas often require higher voltage electrical connections (commonly 240V), and some may need professional installation. Proper ventilation is essential, especially if you plan to use water over stones to generate steam.
Infrared saunas typically plug into standard outlets, but electrical integrity still matters. Look for models that clearly outline their wiring design and safety standards.
Other considerations include:
- Space requirements and ceiling height
- Floor load capacity (especially in apartments)
- Indoor vs. outdoor placement
- Clearance around heating elements
- Adequate airflow within the room
As with any heat-based therapy, individuals who are pregnant, have cardiovascular conditions, or are taking certain medications should consult a healthcare provider before use.
Experts recommend staying hydrated, removing any jewelry before sauna usage (it heats up quickly), and avoiding tight-fitting clothes.
The takeaway
Traditional and infrared saunas do create different experiences: One surrounds you in high, humid heat, while the other delivers warmth more directly at lower temperatures. Both can support circulation, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being when used consistently. What ultimately determines whether an at-home sauna feels transformative or underwhelming isn’t necessarily the type—it’s how well the sauna is built.