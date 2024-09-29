This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Still, craving a blueprint for what to eat in a day is a fair request, as nutrition isn't always intuitive. To add some expert-backed advice to the mix, look no further than the mindbodygreen podcast: Neuroscientist and addiction psychiatrist Jud Brewer, M.D., Ph.D. (who, by the way, studies hunger), recently shared how he plans his daily meals, and we grabbed the details for you below.