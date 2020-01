The only way to be diagnosed, though, it to see a physician or physical therapist—so if you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it would be wise to seek one out. Once you do, you'll be able to work to counteract the upper body imbalances and prevent the tightness and weakness.

Now, if you've had pain or bad posture for years, it can be tempting to do nothing about it and continue living your life. I'm not sure why we take on this mindset, and it's a dangerous one. Not only does ignoring an injury or pain almost always make it worse, but not correcting your posture can have some serious (or irreversible) long-term consequences—like chronic pain and fixed postural deformities.

Our advice? Anyone experiencing pain should see a doctor or physical therapist. Those without pain should take notice of their posture and behavior as it pertains to alignment—do you slouch all the time? Does your neck feel chronically tight? Does sitting up straight feel tiring or effortful? Being aware of your body will help you pick up on patterns and give you an idea of what's needed to fix your imbalances. Keep strengthening your upper body and be aware of your postural alignment. Awareness, in this case, is half the battle.