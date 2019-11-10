It sounds bad, right? Like this is a syndrome we're talking about. Not exactly. Upper crossed syndrome is surprisingly common and easy to develop.

So, what is it?

"Upper crossed syndrome is a term coined by a Czech neurologist and physiotherapist who noticed consistent patterns in muscles of the upper body—namely that some are commonly tight and some are commonly weak," says Sarah Kostyukovsky, DPT. "It's basically a muscle imbalance of the upper body where our upper back muscles—like the muscles between our shoulder blades—become weak and our neck and pectoral muscles are tight."

In other words, it is a postural distortion that throws you out of alignment and can cause you pain. Upper crossed syndrome is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it is a term used to describe a musculoskeletal imbalance that can lead to certain symptoms—and often manifests as rounded shoulders and a forward-positioned head. One look at our society, and it's easy to see why it's become an epidemic.