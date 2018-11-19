Social Media Is My Job. Here's How I Got My Tech-Induced Migraines To Disappear

For as long as I can remember, I've had a computer at my fingertips. Whether it was the clunky desktop computer I used to write songs and draw on Microsoft Paint, my first MacBook in college, or my iPhone, I loved being online, and I really loved the internet.

Back then we still had parental controls—I was only allowed on AIM for so long before the timer, or my parents, would kick me off. Today, there is no limit to how much time we spend on our phones, unless we set it ourselves. And I don't know about you, but I find that kind of terrifying.

Now that I work in social media, I'm on my phone all day. Yes, all day. Every minute of my weekdays is spent on my phone for work or on my phone for "pleasure"—though now that I'm on Instagram 40 hours a week for work, I try to make the most of the time I spend away from it by not going on my personal account. The upside, of course, is that I love the mbg community, and running the social team means I'm the one speaking directly to our readers—all 4 million of them across platforms. It still blows my mind.