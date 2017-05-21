What Mindfulness Looks Like In The Age of Social Media

Mindfulness is focusing on the present moment and being fully engaged in what’s going on in the now instead of being distracted or somewhere else based on what may be going on in your mind.

It’s being able to recognize and pull your mind’s focus back into the present moment when it begins to wander off, like it so often likes to do. Mindfulness is still a work in progress for me (and likely will always be), but I think just being aware of mindfulness and its power is a great start. Over time and with consistent practice, mindfulness is something that I hope will become second nature.

A challenge I have found with mindfulness, though, is that social media makes it a really hard concept. As someone who has an online business and constantly needs to be "on" social media-wise, I sometimes struggle with this.

But this is the age we live in, right? So how do we it work? Here are some ways I came up with to be more mindful in the social media age: