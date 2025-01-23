Once Maria learned that she could hold both truths at the same time—the gnawing, annoying sensation in her hands, and her ability to sink a putt—things started to change. She naturally began to implement the third area of performance mindfulness: intentional attention. Instead of getting derailed with the higher-pressure putts, Maria was now able to notice her confidence slipping and her hands trembling, then intentionally redirect her focus. She had prepared earlier in the morning that she might feel this way, and when that time came, Maria knew that all she needed to do was to follow her plan. Ultimately, she found confidence in her routine of awareness, acceptance, and refocusing attention to where she needed it most.