Licensed Psychologist

Justin Anderson, Psy.D., LP is the director and founder of Premier Sport Psychology, based in Minneapolis, MN. He is a licensed psychologist who specializes in High-Performance Psychology and Leadership. Over the last 20 years, he’s had the opportunity to work with the best of the best in sport, sport psychology, and in business. He’s helped countless professional, Olympic, and collegiate athletes gain an advantage in their mindset and mental preparation. “Our biggest opponent is often ourselves…Having your mind work for you, rather than against you, is the key to any elite performance.”