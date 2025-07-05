Despite her success, something had suddenly changed, and Maria feared she no longer had the "it" factor she had seamlessly possessed before. She began to doubt whether she truly belonged at the pro level, and her scores had started to affirm that belief. Where in previous competitions that Maria knew she could win, feeling excited and confident, she now noticed a pulsating, trembling feeling in her hands—particularly when standing over easy, 5-foot putts in contentious rounds. She desperately hoped the feeling would go away. She wished it would stop. Instead, it worsened. Maria had never experienced this, and the sensation always seemed to flood her senses during her most crucial competitions. Obviously, less than ideal timing.