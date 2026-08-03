What Is Gut Jet Lag? Here's Why Travel Can Disrupt Your Digestion
You've packed your suitcase, downloaded your boarding pass, and planned every restaurant you want to try.
Then you land... and suddenly your body feels completely out of sync.
Maybe you wake up at 3 a.m. wide awake. Maybe you're unusually bloated after meals, constipated despite drinking water, or so low on energy that sightseeing feels like a chore. It's easy to blame airplane food or unfamiliar cuisine. But researchers say there may be another reason you feel off after crossing multiple time zones.
Just like your brain experiences jet lag, your gut may be adjusting to a new time zone, too.
A new scientific review1 suggests that the trillions of microbes living in your digestive tract operate on their own daily rhythms. And when those rhythms fall out of sync with your body's internal clock, it may help explain many of the digestive complaints travelers experience during the first few days of a trip.
What is "gut jet lag"?
Most of us think of jet lag as a sleep problem. Your brain is still operating on your home time zone while your destination has already moved on. But your gut keeps time, too.
Researchers explain that the bacteria living in your digestive tract follow circadian rhythms that are influenced by many of the same cues your body relies on, including light exposure, sleep, meal timing, and daily routines. During long-haul travel, those signals change almost overnight.
Instead of gradually adapting, your microbiome is suddenly asked to eat breakfast when it thinks it's the middle of the night.
According to the review, that mismatch, known as gut jet lag, may temporarily alter the balance and function of your gut microbiome. Researchers suggest it may reduce the production of beneficial compounds called short-chain fatty acids, which help support the intestinal barrier, metabolism, and immune function. At the same time, shifts in digestive enzyme secretion and gut motility may contribute to the bloating, constipation, and heaviness many travelers experience after arrival.
Why travel can throw your digestion off
The flight itself is only part of the equation.
Think about everything that changes in the span of a travel day. You're sitting for hours, drinking less water than usual, eating at odd times, sleeping less, feeling a little stressed, and often reaching for convenience foods. Even if you're traveling somewhere with incredible local cuisine, your digestive system is processing a completely different routine than it's used to.
Researchers believe all of those changes work together to temporarily disrupt communication between your gut, immune system, and brain.
Interestingly, this review focused on athletes who frequently travel across time zones for competition. But the underlying biology applies to anyone hopping on a long-haul flight. Whether you're heading to Europe for vacation or flying across the Pacific for work, your microbiome doesn't instantly reset when the plane lands.
How to help your gut adjust faster
One of my favorite takeaways from this review is that preparing for jet lag may start before you ever get on the plane.
The researchers highlight a growing area of nutrition called chrononutrition, which focuses on when you eat, not just what you eat. Rather than waiting until you arrive, they suggest gradually shifting your meals toward your destination's schedule in the days leading up to your trip. Once you're traveling, try to eat during the daytime hours of your destination, even if your appetite hasn't caught up yet.
Hydration also matters. Air travel is dehydrating on its own, and dehydration can make constipation and digestive discomfort even worse.
The review also notes that probiotics and prebiotics may help support the gut microbiome during travel, although researchers emphasize that the best approach likely depends on the individual and more research is still needed.
Perhaps just as importantly, try to get outside once you arrive. Morning sunlight, movement, and regular meals all send signals that help synchronize your body's internal clock, including the rhythms that influence your gut.
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The takeaway
Your gut doesn't instantly know you've arrived in Paris, Tokyo, or Sydney. Like the rest of your body, it needs time to adjust.
That doesn't mean a little vacation bloating is completely avoidable. But it does suggest that supporting your circadian rhythm through meal timing, hydration, daylight, and a consistent routine may help your gut settle in a little faster, so you can spend less of your trip waiting for your body to catch up and more time enjoying where you've landed.