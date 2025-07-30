Advertisement
No Lie, This Is One Of The Easiest Ways To Relieve Bloat Fast*
Bloating is uncomfortable, frustrating, and can derail your entire day. The good news? There are simple ways to get relief fast. This includes chewing your meals thoroughly (and possibly even skipping water with meals) and even taking a short walk after you eat.
Another easy step: taking a targeted daily probiotic that’s specifically formulated to ease digestive discomfort. That’s exactly what mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ with bloat support does.*
Meet advanced probiotic+ with bloat support
Many people are skeptical about probiotics for bloat, and that’s rightfully so. Many options simply deliver false promises and bacteria strains that aren’t even active.
What really matters is the combination of the right probiotic strains (that are alive and well) and a clinically meaningful dose.*
advanced probiotic+ with bloat support includes 3 probiotic strains in amounts that research shows to be effective at relieving bloat.*
- L. acidophilus NCFM: Helps reduce abdominal discomfort and support bathroom regularity.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: Has been clinically studied to reduce gas and aid digestion.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07: Reduces bloating severity.*
This probiotic works to rest your gut within two weeks, reduce gas and bloating by week three, promote regularity by week four, and keep bloat at bay at the two-month mark (with consistent intake).*†
And many customers are loving their results.
Totally surprised by the results!
“I was a bit leery about purchasing this product. I've been taking these probiotics for only 2 weeks and I can FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. I used to feel bloated all day, everyday. Well, I no longer feel bloated and no longer look like it. My bowel movements have never been regular, but since I've been on these probiotics, I go at least once every other day. I'm mind blown and highly recommend this to everyone. I will be ordering more!!”*
–Adrienne
Great supplement for gut health
“[I] noticed clear digestive health benefits within a few weeks of use. Will continue to use!”
–Zeeshan B.
Love this product
“I have tried so many probiotics, and this one by far is the best. I feel great. It is easy to digest, and like all the other mindbodygreen products, the ingredients are first-rate.”*
–Emily I.
Excellent
“Since taking this probiotic, I no longer experience indigestion, bloating, or stomach discomfort (in general). I avidly recommend this probiotic to everyone.”*
–Richard
Great daily supplement
“Never thought [that] taking a certain probiotic would make a difference as long as I had lots of strains. Now I know! mindbodygreen’s formula is gentle on the stomach and simply does the job without any side effects or discomfort. I’m now a subscriber and happily so.”*
–Beth Horowitz S.
Feeling less bloating
“[I] have been taking this probiotic for 3 months now. Digestion is improving, no longer feeling bloated after meals and feeling fuller longer!”*
–Megan L.
Noticed a difference
“This has really made a difference with my bloating issues. Thank you, mbg. Love your products!”*
–Libby P
The takeaway
Not all probiotics can reduce bloat, but this one does. Taking one capsule a day is an easy way to improve your digestive health within weeks and keep it thriving long-term.*