If you'd like to buy more time before your next thread, tweezing stray hairs can make a world of difference. "It's always good to have a tweezer at home, like our Elite Sculpting Tweezer, even if you're a fan of threading, because tweezing can help you keep up with them," says Healy. Slick on some brow gel and a drop of powder to define the arches, and you should be set until your next appointment. It may be better to hold off, anyway, until the brows become really unruly: "When you're going to see a professional, you want to give them as much to work with as possible," Healy adds.