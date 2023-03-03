To be honest, we don’t fall in either of those camps. Our take is a touch more nuanced: It’s not a star ingredient it's made out to be, but purified, cosmetic-grade petrochemicals are also not outright harmful to skin health like others claim.

We just think it’s an outdated ingredient that isn’t as exciting or useful as its botanically-born alternatives. Why rely on a fossil fuel byproduct when renewable resources are available—and offer the same sensorial appeal and more skin benefits?

One such ingredient dupe is castor jelly, a balmy salve that’s growing in popularity in lip balms and other occlusive skin care products. We like it so much that we increased the concentration in our newly reformulated lip balm, which has improved the balm’s moisture retention and staying power.

Here’s what to know about castor jelly.