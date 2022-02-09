If This Ingredient Isn't In Your Lip Balm, You're Doing Your Pout A Disservice

While those with oil- or acne-prone skin might want to stick to non-oil vitamin E products (as the oil is incredibly thick and can be comedogenic for some), applying on the lips is a safe bet for most. Unlike the rest of your skin, your lips do not have any oil glands, so the thick oil won’t “clog” any pores on your pout. In fact, the gel-like consistency is important for conditioning your lips and preventing chapping.

That being said, if you do have acne-prone skin, you might want to keep the oil within the lip border, so you don’t clog any pores around the area. It’s very uncommon, but topical vitamin E can also cause contact dermatitis for those with sensitive skin, so make sure to patch-test vitamin E oil before applying it directly on your face. Of course, these warnings only apply if you’re using a pure vitamin E oil on your lips. Lip balms that contain vitamin E likely include it at lower concentrations and add other soothing ingredients to the mix.