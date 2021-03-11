I Gave Up Gluten, Alcohol, Sugar, Coffee, Meat & More For 21 Days. Here's What I Learned

Aside from the days when I was strict vegan, I’d never consciously given up anything. I have friends who are gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, etc. I wondered why that didn’t appeal to me. Was there something I was unaware of in my own body? Do I, too, have sensitivities that should be addressed?

To find out, I decided to do a serious cleanse. For 21 days in the middle of an action-packed summer, I gave up sugar, gluten, dairy, dark meats, nightshade vegetables (peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, and eggplants), alcohol, and (the hardest part) coffee.

Here’s what I learned.