Exactly What David Sinclair, Ph.D., Ate To Look & Feel 10 Years Younger
David Sinclair, Ph.D., was 48 years old when a blood test showed that his body's "biological age" was actually 10 years older. A Harvard geneticist and professor of the biology of aging, he became passionate about how he could reverse this biological anomaly. Spoiler alert: He did it.
Sinclair recently sat down with mbg co-CEO Jason Wachob to reveal how he was able to turn his health—and biological age—around. (Be sure to tune into the podcast for the full discussion.)
"I didn't want to be 10 years older," Sinclair says. So, he figured out what works for him—from diet and exercise to creating healthy habits in his daily life. Here's exactly what Sinclair ate to bring his biological age back to 48 and how he feels younger than he ever did before. According to Sinclair, aging (biological aging, at least) is actually reversible.
He depends on this yogurt brand
We're big on gut health here at mindbodygreen, and so is Sinclair. We know a healthy gut is essential to longevity, which is why Sinclair says he always has a supply of his favorite yogurt on hand: Bravo Yogurt.
Two years ago he started ordering these yogurt starter kits, which allow him to make a big batch of yogurt that'll last three to four weeks in the fridge. "I was skeptical," Sinclair adds. "I bought this stuff for my son [...], and we both started eating it and found we were transformed in terms of our health, including not getting sick anymore. I used to get sick every few weeks. I haven't been sick since I started, two years ago, taking this."
He eats lots of plants—especially leafy greens and low-glycemic fruits
Of course, it couldn't be a conversation about longevity without a mention of plants (and lots of them). For Sinclair, he's a big proponent of dark leafy greens. "So that would be, unfortunately, kale," he jokes. "I say 'unfortunately' because lots of people don't like kale. I think baby broccoli is good. All that good, leafy stuff. I also would do Brussels sprouts."
And as far as fruits are concerned, he likes to keep them on the low-glycemic side. "I'm not averse to fruit. It's a nice snack if I need it," Sinclair says. "I'm pretty good on apples, but I don't go for a really sugar-laden fruit. You know, I don't want it really sweet. I'd rather save my glucose intake for something that is really, really great."
He has his share of healthy fats
Another way to support a healthy gut as we age, as well as a healthy brain, is getting your healthy fats. For Sinclair, who went through the '90s anti-fat fiasco, realizing he could still enjoy healthy fats was a breakthrough.
"I used to avoid fat like the plague because of recommendations from nutritionists. I would love to get my childhood back, to be able to eat that stuff. [Now] I eat cheese, and I eat yogurt. And I think I'm healthier than I ever was. But you can't eat the same quantity of cheese as you do plant food. You'd just gain too much weight."
And as far as his favorites, Sinclair says, "If I eat meat, I eat fish if I have a choice. And then I take my omega-3s. I always have a couple of avocados in the fridge or on the table. Avocado oil is fantastic for sure. And olive oil, I'm becoming more and more convinced is the thing to do, so I've always put liberal amounts on bread and on salads."
If you're serious about hacking your longevity, Sinclair is the guy to listen to. In the full podcast, he says we may eventually be calling aging a disease, but until then, including these foods in your daily rotation will help fuel your body and mind to feel your best.