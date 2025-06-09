In order to avoid self-help addiction, mental health experts agree that it's important to set personal goals (sticking to around one a month) and accept that growth can happen in moderation. If you find yourself jumping from one goal to the next without any personal progress, it can be helpful to see a therapist or confide in trusted loved ones as well. Most of all, remember that personal growth is not bought; it is made. You can use books and programs as tools, but real change always starts within.