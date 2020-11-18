Preparing to lead the country through the lingering pandemic is no easy feat, by any means, but President-elect Joe Biden is not alone: He has a COVID task force plan, which he announced last week, and it includes some of the leading scientists in the medical field. Together, the 13 individuals aim to advise Biden's COVID-19 response strategy.

The cochair of this advisory board is David Kessler, M.D., former Dean of the Yale School of Medicine and recent guest on the mindbodygreen podcast. From 1990 to 1997, Kessler served as the FDA commissioner, appointed by President George H. W. Bush and reappointed by President Bill Clinton.

Now, he's part of Biden’s policy team—and has been throughout his entire campaign—providing the President-elect with daily pandemic briefings. These 80- to 90-page memos were often so robust, Kessler “occasionally fretted to high-level aides that he and [former U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy] were taking up too much of [Biden’s] time,” according to an interview in STAT.

Needless to say, Kessler is into data. From our conversations with him, we know he's all about the nutrition basics, food accessibility, and empathetically approaching metabolic health, which are all core tenets here at mbg. And although we don’t have all the details—in 2020, there’s little we can say with definitive conviction—here’s the big themes we expect to see from Kessler in his new appointed position.