Mars Is Moving Through Relationship-Focused Libra—Here's What It Means For Your Sign
Mars is the planet of action and energy in astrology, and when it moves into a new sign, we can all feel our priorities and motivations shift. So far this summer, Mars has been in Virgo, a sign of selfless service, intellectualism, and practicality.
But from now until the end of September, Mars is making its way through Libra—the most relationship-oriented sign. We might all feel the urge to merge, for instance, or be more inclined to keep the peace over rocking the boat.
Depending on where Libra lands in your chart, however, we'll all be impacted by Mars in Libra differently. Here's what to know.
Mars is in Libra until September 22
The first thing to understand about Mars in Libra is that Mars doesn't exactly like to be there. In fact, Mars is considered in "detriment" or "debilitated" in Libra, since the energy of the planet and the sign don't match up well. "And it makes sense: Mars is the god of war, while Libra is all about peace, love, and harmony," the AstroTwins explain, adding, "It will take extra effort to maintain your emotional equilibrium now."
On an individual level, the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, we can consider how we might be stuffing down anger or resentment in order to keep the peace.
During this transit, avoiding conflict is no longer an option. "That said, some people may just spray their anger at the nearest target or scapegoat. During Mars in Libra, we all need to channel our outrage with intention," the twins say.
In terms of the romantic implications of this transit, keep in mind that Libra loves love. According to the twins, summer flings could turn serious over the next seven weeks, and we may all be more susceptible to romanticization and rose-colored glasses.
"As the impatient red planet accelerates the action, you could get locked into a serious situation before you really know what (and who) you’re dealing with," the twins warn.
Their advice? Take it slow if it’s longevity you’re after, and that includes in business and pleasure. "Lean into Libra’s languorous vibes and make the courtship process the exciting part," the twins note, adding, "For couples, Mars in Libra adds a dash of spice, but it can also stir up passive-aggressive bickering, especially if one of you is pulling an unequal share of the load."
What Mars in Libra means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Libra lands in your chart, Mars will be giving you a boost in a particular area of your life. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where Mars in Libra is impacting you the most:
- Aries rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Taurus rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Gemini rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Cancer rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Leo rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Virgo rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Libra rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Scorpio rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Sagittarius rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Capricorn rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Aquarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Pisces rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
The takeaway
Remember: Mars is the planet of war, while Libra is a sign of diplomacy and justice. No matter your zodiac sign, we might all have conflicting impulses and motivations this month.
The twins recommend getting clear on what outcome you'd like to see as you negotiate and navigate conflict, and further, using your passion and righteous indignation for the collective good; "August is a pivotal time to explore that."