The first thing to understand about Mars in Libra is that Mars doesn't exactly like to be there. In fact, Mars is considered in "detriment" or "debilitated" in Libra, since the energy of the planet and the sign don't match up well. "And it makes sense: Mars is the god of war, while Libra is all about peace, love, and harmony," the AstroTwins explain, adding, "It will take extra effort to maintain your emotional equilibrium now."