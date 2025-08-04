The Wounded Healer Of Astrology Is Going Retrograde—Here's What It Means For You
In astrology, Chiron is known as the wounded healer. It's a minor planet that can give us clues into our deepest core wounds, and when it moves into a new sign, we can all feel collective wounds come up as well.
That being said, get ready to buckle up for the rest of this calendar year, as Chiron spins retrograde in independent Aries. Of course, depending on where this retrograde lands in your birth chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know.
Chiron is retrograde for the remainder of the calendar year
Chiron just slipped into its annual retrograde on July 30, and it's going to be backing up through self-aware Aries all the way until January 2. According to the AstroTwins, during Chiron's journey through the Ram’s realm (2018–27), the transformative asteroid is teaching us all lessons in self-empowerment and the constructive use of anger.
"If you’ve been feeling silenced, thwarted, or resentful, this retrograde period provides an important window for introspection," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen. They note that this is also an important time to assess whether you're using your voice to dominate others.
"If you’ve been playing a game of 'the person who speaks the loudest wins, switch your strategy to active listening, where the goal is to understand rather than respond," they say, adding, "For those who feel perpetually talked over, this retrograde gets you closer to the core of any confidence issues that may be standing in the way of your self-expression."
What Chiron retrograde means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Aries lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Chiron's retrograde differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where you can expect to feel the impacts of this cycle:
- Aries rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Taurus rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Gemini rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Cancer rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Leo rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Virgo rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Libra rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Scorpio rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Sagittarius rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Capricorn rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Aquarius rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Pisces rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
The takeaway
This is a long retrograde period, so the lessons we're intended to learn likely won't happen over night. Pay attention to where this Chiron retrograde is impacting your chart, and give that area of your life extra attention. In the meantime, with Aries influencing this transit, try to keep the emotional outbursts to a minimum.