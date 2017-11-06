No matter how awesome our immune systems are, inevitably, we all get sick at some point. Eating clean and exercising will give your immune system a natural boost, but sometimes your body just gets caught off guard. Next thing you know you are waking up with that ever-so-slight tickle in the back of your throat, and you’re a little more tired than usual. You know right then that there are two options: Either you fight off this cold successfully, or the mucus monster takes over.

Since I see patients every day in my functional medicine clinic, the last thing I want to do is walk into a consultation with a stuffed-up nose to tell other people how to be healthy. Because of this, every time I feel a cold coming on, I have a specific regimen that usually kicks my immunity into high gear and allows me to avoid the cold completely—or at least greatly reduce it to only a couple of days of mild symptoms. Here's exactly what I do when I need to kick a cold in the butt!