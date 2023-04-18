If you haven’t seen White Lotus already, you surely know somebody that has. The second installment of the series was an instant obsession for plenty of folks (myself included), much thanks to Meghann Fahy’s turn as the multi-layered and cynically hilarious Daphne Sullivan

Of course, this star-making role wasn't her first. You may also know Fahy from her role as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type, but you probably don’t know that she’s also an ultra-relatable wellness connoisseur that’s somehow more hilarious in real life than she is on the screen.

Her most recent undertaking: Making allergy care fun and comical—something we all know she does best.

I got the pleasure of sitting down with Fahy to chat about the wellness staples she swears by both on and off the set. Plus, the must-have product that helps her tame allergies and feel sexy in just half an hour.