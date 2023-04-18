Skip to content
Beauty

The Wellness Routine Actress Meghann Fahy Is Using As Of Late

As of Late with Meghan Fahy
Image by mbg creative
April 18, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Late, we chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all.
If you haven’t seen White Lotus already, you surely know somebody that has. The second installment of the series was an instant obsession for plenty of folks (myself included), much thanks to Meghann Fahy’s turn as the multi-layered and cynically hilarious Daphne Sullivan

Of course, this star-making role wasn't her first. You may also know Fahy from her role as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type, but you probably don’t know that she’s also an ultra-relatable wellness connoisseur that’s somehow more hilarious in real life than she is on the screen.

Her most recent undertaking: Making allergy care fun and comical—something we all know she does best. 

I got the pleasure of sitting down with Fahy to chat about the wellness staples she swears by both on and off the set. Plus, the must-have product that helps her tame allergies and feel sexy in just half an hour.

Tried-and-true: A nasal spray for allergies

“I have to say Astepro. For me, I think the biggest relief is just knowing that I can remove the allergy component of my life so that I can have fun doing everything else. 

“I use it in the morning, but I bring it everywhere in my bag. The great thing about it is that it works in 30 minutes and it’s different from other allergy medications that take 24 hours. So you really can use it whenever you want.”

Astepro Allergy

Astepro Allergy

$40
To be frank, allergies are annoying. If you're looking for quick relief, this nasal spray eases nasal congestion, runny and itchy nose, and sneezing for up to 24 hours. Not to mention, it's steroid-free.
Astepro Allergy

The surprise hit: A daily mushroom latte

“I have a real aversion to mushrooms—like I don’t eat them on anything. But I recently got into Chagaccinos. I scoop the powder into my coffee in the morning. I didn’t think I would like it since it’s a mushroom-based powder but it doesn’t taste like that at all. 

“I can be a little sensitive to caffeine, so sometimes I’ll get a little shaky and I feel like this is a stabilizer for me. I get it from this company called Renude and it has natural monkfruit sweetener in it.”

Chagaccino

Chagaccino 30-Sevring Canister

$50
With just one scoop, you can transform your morning latte, coffee, or cold brew into a sugar-free, vegan, keto-friendly beverage. Packed with adaptogens and monk fruit sweetener, the blend eases coffee jitters and adds a dynamic flavor rich in cacao and cinnamon.
Chagaccino 30-Sevring Canister

The underrated step: Double-cleansing at night

“I use a makeup melt now before I cleanse. This really changed my skin. My skin just feels so much cleaner before I fall asleep. It’s called Clean It Zero and I use that to get the makeup off and then I do the rest of my routine after. I’ve always struggled with acne—which was a bummer—but I feel like this has helped with that.” 

Banila

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original

$27
Anyone who wears makeup or SPF can benefit from a double cleanse. Melt a nickel-sized scoop of this balm between your hands, massage off the dirt, oil, and buildup, rinse it off, and follow up with your favorite face cleanser. Your skin will feel fresh as can be, and the rest of your skin care products can work their magic without having to dig through residue.
Banila Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original

The pleasure: A splurge-worthy blow dryer

“Well, I did invest in the Dyson Airwrap. It’s so expensive, but it’s totally worth it because I can give myself a blowout in a way that satisfies me to no end. I cannot hold a brush and a blowdryer—I just don’t have the coordination for it. This is just so easy to do with one hand. Obviously, it’s an investment, but it’s a worthy investment.” 

Dyson

Airwrap Multi-Styler

$600
The Airwrap is an iconic invention—it delivers salon-grade blowouts with ease. Say goodbye to managing your round brush and blow dryer for half an hour, and start enjoying your blowout for once. While this item is pricey, it's worth the ease for anyone who gives themselves blowouts at home.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The on-set staple: A huge water bottle

“I have a blue Yeti water bottle and I’ve had it for like seven years. I had it on the The Bold Type, too. Everyone would joke about how it’s my child because I just bring it everywhere I go. The color makes me happy and also drinking a ton of water when I’m on set is really important.

“If I have that in front of me, I’m way more likely to drink from that than if I were to go get a glass of water or something. I read something somewhere that if your body is just 5% dehydrated you can feel symptoms of exhaustion—that’s how much your level of hydration affects you. I never forgot that and I just feel like it’s the one thing that I try to really commit to."

Yeti

Rambler 64 oz Water Bottle

$64
Staying hydrated throughout the day is a game-changer for many reasons: You'll have more energy, your skin will look brighter, and you'll be able to hold focus for longer (just to name a few). This huge water bottle is ideal for anyone on the go, as it ensures you have plenty of H2O at your fingertips. The insulated bottle keeps your water ice cold for hours, leaving zero condensation.
Yeti Rambler 64 oz Water Bottle

The simple, game-changing set practice: Switching your socks mid-day. 

“One time I had somebody tell me that after lunch you should ask for a fresh pair of socks when you’re on set to feel refreshed. It works, and I love it.”

