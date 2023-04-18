The Wellness Routine Actress Meghann Fahy Is Using As Of Late
If you haven’t seen White Lotus already, you surely know somebody that has. The second installment of the series was an instant obsession for plenty of folks (myself included), much thanks to Meghann Fahy’s turn as the multi-layered and cynically hilarious Daphne Sullivan
Of course, this star-making role wasn't her first. You may also know Fahy from her role as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type, but you probably don’t know that she’s also an ultra-relatable wellness connoisseur that’s somehow more hilarious in real life than she is on the screen.
Her most recent undertaking: Making allergy care fun and comical—something we all know she does best.
I got the pleasure of sitting down with Fahy to chat about the wellness staples she swears by both on and off the set. Plus, the must-have product that helps her tame allergies and feel sexy in just half an hour.
Tried-and-true: A nasal spray for allergies
“I have to say Astepro. For me, I think the biggest relief is just knowing that I can remove the allergy component of my life so that I can have fun doing everything else.
“I use it in the morning, but I bring it everywhere in my bag. The great thing about it is that it works in 30 minutes and it’s different from other allergy medications that take 24 hours. So you really can use it whenever you want.”
The surprise hit: A daily mushroom latte
“I have a real aversion to mushrooms—like I don’t eat them on anything. But I recently got into Chagaccinos. I scoop the powder into my coffee in the morning. I didn’t think I would like it since it’s a mushroom-based powder but it doesn’t taste like that at all.
“I can be a little sensitive to caffeine, so sometimes I’ll get a little shaky and I feel like this is a stabilizer for me. I get it from this company called Renude and it has natural monkfruit sweetener in it.”
The underrated step: Double-cleansing at night
“I use a makeup melt now before I cleanse. This really changed my skin. My skin just feels so much cleaner before I fall asleep. It’s called Clean It Zero and I use that to get the makeup off and then I do the rest of my routine after. I’ve always struggled with acne—which was a bummer—but I feel like this has helped with that.”
The pleasure: A splurge-worthy blow dryer
“Well, I did invest in the Dyson Airwrap. It’s so expensive, but it’s totally worth it because I can give myself a blowout in a way that satisfies me to no end. I cannot hold a brush and a blowdryer—I just don’t have the coordination for it. This is just so easy to do with one hand. Obviously, it’s an investment, but it’s a worthy investment.”
The on-set staple: A huge water bottle
“I have a blue Yeti water bottle and I’ve had it for like seven years. I had it on the The Bold Type, too. Everyone would joke about how it’s my child because I just bring it everywhere I go. The color makes me happy and also drinking a ton of water when I’m on set is really important.
“If I have that in front of me, I’m way more likely to drink from that than if I were to go get a glass of water or something. I read something somewhere that if your body is just 5% dehydrated you can feel symptoms of exhaustion—that’s how much your level of hydration affects you. I never forgot that and I just feel like it’s the one thing that I try to really commit to."
The simple, game-changing set practice: Switching your socks mid-day.
“One time I had somebody tell me that after lunch you should ask for a fresh pair of socks when you’re on set to feel refreshed. It works, and I love it.”
