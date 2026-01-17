This Week Brings The Start Of Aquarius Season Plus Two Major Cazimis—Here's Your Horoscope
The Sun, Mercury, and Mars zip into Aquarius this week, igniting the collective spirit
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” MLK famously said. “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." And just in time for his birthday, collective energy takes the wheel this week as the Sun, Mercury, and Mars all move into Aquarius—one after another—shifting the focus from solo missions to shared purpose.
The Sun’s arrival on Monday, January 19 (through February 18) spotlights collaboration, community. and the power of building something meaningful together. Over the next four weeks, it’s not just about what you accomplish, but who you build it with, as shifts in your social sphere steer you toward groups that reflect your evolving ideals.
On Tuesday, January 20, superconnector Mercury adds momentum, infusing your social life—both online and IRL—with fresh ideas and making this a prime window (through February 6) for group projects, networking, and digital ventures that spread a message or spark change.
Then on Friday, January 23, Mars charges into Aquarius (through March 2), rallying the troops and firing up your drive to collaborate, innovate, and create systemic impact. Idealism runs high, but so does ingenuity—making this a potent time for brainstorming sessions, humanitarian efforts, and cutting-edge tech projects.
Just remember: progress is a marathon, not a sprint. You don’t have to lead the whole revolution in one day.
Venus and Pluto seduce each other on Monday
Don’t form impressions based solely on appearances. As attractive Venus and enigmatic Pluto connect in Aquarius this Monday, January 19, the pages of the book could be far more interesting than its cover! The key? You’ll have to forge in deeper to find out.
When it comes to sharing your own story, be more of a whodunit than a tell-all novel. With both planets in collaborative Aquarius, people may flock to you, wanting to join forces. Set the bar high if you’re going to team up; you shouldn’t jump right in and hope for the best.
Be discerning! Come up with a clear set of qualifications and then conduct your due diligence on the candidates. Your research might reveal that a low-key person is actually an unexpected VIP!
Mind the speed limit with Tuesday’s Mars-Uranus trine
Whoa there! Today, rabble-rouser Uranus in Taurus syncs up with excitable Mars in Capricorn, which could send you off to the races, especially with a work or business project.
Just be mindful not to give anyone a case of whiplash! Accelerate gradually before you break the speed limit. With both planets in structured earth signs, create processes and workflow systems before you start throwing around cash. Mars is a trailblazer by nature—but in traditional Capricorn (where it’s “exalted”), you’ll thrive when you back your bold ideas with a solid plan.
Innovative Uranus rules technology, and in Taurus, it rewards simplicity. Find an app that makes your life easier so you can build your empire while still having time for family dinners, an evening workout, and some good old-fashioned unwinding.
Mercury and Pluto Cazimis illuminate data and power dynamics
This week turns up the volume on truth-telling and group dynamics as the Sun meets Mercury on Wednesday, January 21, then aligns with Pluto for its annual cazimi on Friday.
The Sun-Mercury meetup sends ideas zinging like live wires, with group chats, brainstorms, and collaborations sparking flashes of collective genius. But not every voice will harmonize. This revealing alignment can quickly show who’s in sync and who’s subtly throwing off the rhythm.
If someone isn’t pulling their weight or keeps shifting the vibe, don’t dance around it. The Sun-Mercury conjunction gives you the confidence to address things directly, without shaming or drama. A simple, point-blank check-in—are you in, or is it time for a graceful exit?—can sharpen your compassionate leadership skills.
By Friday, the Sun-Pluto cazimi intensifies the plot. Power dynamics come into sharp focus as hidden motives surface and strategies shift. From 2025 through 2043, these annual meetups in Aquarius turn group settings into high-stakes arenas for bold moves and evolving alliances.
If your social circle feels shaky, reassess who truly has your back. Even with trusted teammates, stay observant: a seemingly generous offer could carry strings. Play smart, read between the lines and don’t reveal your full hand too quickly.