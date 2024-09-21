Advertisement
Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived—And We're In For One Cozy Week
Tuesday’s waning quarter moon in Cancer is cozy season goals
Put a pot of soup on the stove and wrap yourself in a comfy flannel throw. With the balancing quarter moon in homespun Cancer on Tuesday, the hygge vibes of autumn call us to get domestic.
Pause between your social and professional duties to tend to your nest. A solid dose of self-care will bring the Libra season balance you need. Even if you’re a powerhouse who runs on fumes and foamy cappuccinos, your personal life can’t run on an empty tank.
Bring inviting elements of warmth and comfort into your space, from new extra-large mugs made by a local artist to piles of textured throw pillows. If your home will be the go-to for fall hangs and movie marathons, stock up on snacks and sips—then start sending out invites for a small gathering. Maybe even an impromptu one tonight!
Mercury makes contact with Uranus, Neptune & Pluto before leaving Virgo
Game on! Also, on Tuesday, the two cleverest planets, Mercury and Uranus, sync in sweet harmony. As they merge their innovative superpowers in steady earth signs, put a thoughtful plan behind one of your big ideas. Then get busy crafting it into tangible form!
Making a pitch? There’s only so much you can anticipate ahead of time. Stay present (and don’t get “salesy”) and you’ll win them over with your personable style.
On Wednesday, our best attempts to make a decision could be in vain as communicator Mercury opposes foggy Neptune. Giving instructions? Check ‘em twice or thrice. Your message is likely to be obscured or misconstrued. Daydreaming again? Concentrating on anything for long will be a challenge, so take lots of mental breaks. If you need to remember all the details of a complex project, use a spreadsheet app or a good old-fashioned notebook and write everything down!
A potent cosmic alliance between Mercury and Pluto early Thursday or late Wednesday (depending on which coast you’re on) gives you charisma and wit—along with irresistible powers of persuasion.
Time to make that big ask! Trust that you’ll know exactly what to say in any situation. But if you need to write down a few talking points, tuck them in your pocket or jot them in your Notes app for backup.
Mercury gives voice to harmony in Libra this Thursday, staying until October 13
Have you been too quick to judge? Reconsider a hardline perspective and adopt a moderate one instead. Mental Mercury visits balanced Libra, reminding us all to really listen to the other person’s viewpoint before leaping to conclusions or speaking over them.
Even if you still “agree to disagree,” keep it respectful. Diplomatic talks can restore harmony to your relationships. You may be in a rush, but it’s worth your time to slow down and patiently negotiate.
In objective Libra, Mercury wants us to be thorough—that’s what allows us to make fair judgments based on facts, not feelings.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
