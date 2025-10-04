This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon In Aries Along With Mercury In Scorpio
NSFW! Mercury slinks into Scorpio this Monday, October 6 until the 29th
If you're not ready for a big announcement, it's wise to hold off on the grand reveals and press statements for now. The upcoming weeks are perfect for behind-the-scenes work—researching, editing, and crafting your magnum opus.
Secure any confidential information and bolster your passwords. During this transit, expect a loyalty test or two, as suspicion tends to increase. If you find your trust alarms sounding, be mindful not to question others too intensely. Avoid the temptation to conduct an FBI-level interrogation—instead, allow trust to develop or repair slowly and naturally.
Reap & show! The full Harvest Moon in Aries arrives Monday night
Work the room! Steal the spotlight! And don’t you dare apologize for being over the top. The annual full moon in Aries (11:48 p.m., 14°08’) unleashes a tsunami of boldness, cueing you to let your most flamboyant self shine.
Who cares if tongues wag? Take the focus off of audience approval and make the day about unleashing a daring round of raw self-expression.
The Aries drive to be #1 may spike the competitive energy. Nothing wrong with a healthy desire to be the best—but if the vibe begins to verge on cutthroat, diffuse the tension before a fight breaks out. One savvy way to do that? Share the glory and signal boost some of the other deserving talents in your midst.
October's full moon touches base with deep-feeling Neptune, which could unlock a floodgate of bottled-up emotions‚ especially anger. Channel any rage constructively. A vigorous workout or karaoke power ballads— whatever it takes to deescalate drama and metabolize those feels!
Saturn slams the brakes on Venus during an opposition on Saturday
Have your relationship boundaries been too porous? If you’ve been setting aside your own instincts for the sake of harmony, today’s opposition of Venus in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces blows the whistle.
You know you need clearly defined limits, yet in the heat of a certain connection, you could have lost your steely determination. Today’s cosmic climate offers a chance to step back and reassess.
Feeling uncertain about someone in particular? Hold off on making any hasty decisions while the stars cast a somewhat gloomy shadow over your judgment. While it’s crucial to heed any warning signs, recognize that your current ability to differentiate a minor issue from a crisis might be a bit clouded.
Take this time to reflect and ensure you’re not overreacting or underreacting—balance is key.