Advertisement
This Week's Horoscope Features A Progressive Quarter Moon In Aquarius & More
Don’t let Monday’s Sun-Saturn trine dim your shine
Practice humility as the week begins, but don’t make the mistake of downplaying your contributions. If you’ve earned your props on merit, then the credit belongs to you. It’s an act of generosity to let people know what you’re capable of!
With authoritative Saturn getting a confidence boost from the sun, your admission could pave the way for greater responsibility or a prestigious new role at work.
Remember to acknowledge colleagues and support staff who’ve worked hard to help you achieve your goals. By genuinely lifting them up, your true leadership shines.
Check your tech with Saturday’s waxing quarter moon in Aquarius
Saturday’s quarter moon in tech-savvy Aquarius prompts a closer look at data. From turning off location settings to strengthening privacy filters and disabling cookies, you can take some of the power back from the crush of apps and sites that track your every move.
Offline, take inventory of the people you surround yourself with. Is there trust and confidentiality on your team? Wean yourself off the gossipy chat threads, especially if you bond with coworkers over a common enemy.
Maybe it’s time to suggest a morale-boosting brainstorming session or offsite day where people can get reinvigorated and start bringing their best to the table again.
Haven’t seen your core crew in a while? It’s the perfect moment to suggest a fall group outing!
Lose the rose-colored glasses with this weekend’s Venus-Neptune square
Love goggles: off! We don’t want to burst your bubble, but Saturday’s tense standoff between romantic Venus and delusional Neptune is not the time to rock any rose-colored glasses.
Catch yourself before you get lost in a fantasy. See the situation for what it really is, and you’ll be far better prepared to navigate the seas. Just wait a couple days before drawing hard-and-fast conclusions. When these dreamy planets square each other twice a year, reality is a moving target.
Take a deeper look at anything that seems too good to be true. That said, you might get swept away spontaneously, even if the vibe is more “situationship” than “happily ever after.” As long as you know what you’re getting into (and you’re confident that you’ll be able to detach from expectations later), why not have a little fun?
With Venus in global Sagittarius and Neptune in nomadic Pisces, it’s anyone’s guess where this fantasy-fueled wave will take you!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel