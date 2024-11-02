Skip to Content
This Week's Horoscope Features A Progressive Quarter Moon In Aquarius & More

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
November 02, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
A young woman with long brown hair with a swirling yellow autumn background
Graphic by mbg creative x Caitlin Strom / Stocksy
November 02, 2024
After a jam-packed Halloween week, the first week of November starts off quiet, astrologically speaking. Just watch out for Saturday's tense Venus-Neptune square. Here's your horoscope.

Don’t let Monday’s Sun-Saturn trine dim your shine

Practice humility as the week begins, but don’t make the mistake of downplaying your contributions. If you’ve earned your props on merit, then the credit belongs to you. It’s an act of generosity to let people know what you’re capable of!

With authoritative Saturn getting a confidence boost from the sun, your admission could pave the way for greater responsibility or a prestigious new role at work.

Remember to acknowledge colleagues and support staff who’ve worked hard to help you achieve your goals. By genuinely lifting them up, your true leadership shines.

Check your tech with Saturday’s waxing quarter moon in Aquarius

Saturday’s quarter moon in tech-savvy Aquarius prompts a closer look at data. From turning off location settings to strengthening privacy filters and disabling cookies, you can take some of the power back from the crush of apps and sites that track your every move.

Offline, take inventory of the people you surround yourself with. Is there trust and confidentiality on your team? Wean yourself off the gossipy chat threads, especially if you bond with coworkers over a common enemy.

Maybe it’s time to suggest a morale-boosting brainstorming session or offsite day where people can get reinvigorated and start bringing their best to the table again.

Haven’t seen your core crew in a while? It’s the perfect moment to suggest a fall group outing!

Lose the rose-colored glasses with this weekend’s Venus-Neptune square

Love goggles: off! We don’t want to burst your bubble, but Saturday’s tense standoff between romantic Venus and delusional Neptune is not the time to rock any rose-colored glasses.

Catch yourself before you get lost in a fantasy. See the situation for what it really is, and you’ll be far better prepared to navigate the seas. Just wait a couple days before drawing hard-and-fast conclusions. When these dreamy planets square each other twice a year, reality is a moving target.

Take a deeper look at anything that seems too good to be true. That said, you might get swept away spontaneously, even if the vibe is more “situationship” than “happily ever after.” As long as you know what you’re getting into (and you’re confident that you’ll be able to detach from expectations later), why not have a little fun?

With Venus in global Sagittarius and Neptune in nomadic Pisces, it’s anyone’s guess where this fantasy-fueled wave will take you!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

