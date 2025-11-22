Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week—But Could Still Cause Thanksgiving Drama
Venus in Scorpio entertains a planetary posse of admirers all week
Venus is working overtime in sultry Scorpio this week, stirring the emotional waters and keeping relationships anything but dull. And Wednesday, November 26 delivers the sweetest rush as Venus forms a Grand Water Trine with generous Jupiter and steady Saturn, blending passion, nostalgia, and real-deal potential.
“Warm and fuzzy” becomes surprisingly seductive. Creative partnerships click and couples may find themselves talking seriously about the future. But don’t get too cozy. By Saturday, Venus crashes into a volatile opposition with Uranus in Taurus, and emotions can erupt without warning.
Give people space, avoid knee-jerk decisions, and don’t poke the bear. Thankfully, Venus gets one last dreamy encore on Sunday as she melts into a sensual trine with Neptune, sending a wash of magnetism and romantic intrigue through the day. Boundaries may blur, but the thrill is real.
Saturn wraps up its five-month retrograde on Thanksgiving—Thursday, November 27
Give thanks! Taskmaster Saturn straightens out after a five-month retrograde period that began in fiery Aries on July 13, and moved into healing, watery Pisces on September 1.
Saturn’s backspin brought plenty of soul-searching and personal growth—along with a few harsh but necessary lessons. You may have learned a lot about the pitfalls of being both aggressive and passive. No one would call a transit like this fun, but the growth and maturity that it can bring is priceless.
Got an artistic or spiritual gift to contribute to the world? While Saturn takes one more lap through Pisces, until February 13, 2026, practice the skills that lead to mastery. If you’re already an expert, contribute to someone else’s inner growth by sharing the wisdom of your own experience.
Mysteries resolve as Mercury ends its retrograde on Saturday, November 29
All those dodgy, befuddling interactions should clear up a lot beginning Saturday as Mercury pivots out of a mind-bending three-week retrograde that began in Sagittarius on November 9.
With the silver-tongued messenger casting spells in Scorpio since November 18, nothing has been quite as it seems. Starting Saturday, wires will slowly but surely uncross.
Cutthroat dynamics could soften into healthy competition, but don’t drop all self-protective shields. Mercury’s backspin may have revealed some shady characters who don’t deserve a second (third or fourth) chance. As Mercury continues its undercover crawl through Scorpio until December 11, continue to vet your engagements carefully and keep reading the fine print with a massive magnifying glass.
Venus gets frisky on Sunday when she heads into Sagittarius until X-mas Eve
Ardent Venus swings into worldly Sagittarius this Sunday, stirring up attractions across every aisle. After a bout of “Should I or shouldn’t I?” you may feel ready to take a Vegas-sized gamble in the game of love.
One way or another, candid confessions could come spilling out, blowing covers off of shady lovers everywhere. During this happy go lucky circuit it will be easier to brush off a "rejection" and keep on swiping…then probably laugh about it all and become BFFs with your now not-so-secret crush.
Cross-cultural connections simmer with extra masala. If you can squeeze in a pre-Christmas baecation, even for a night or two, it promises to be epic. Close to home, you can find your romantic and artistic stimulation...anywhere but "the usual places."