A 5-Month Retrograde *Finally* Ends This Week: What It Means For You
There will be some combative transits this week, but the end of Neptune retrograde should put us more at ease. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.
Advertisement
Hit the brakes this Monday, November 28.
For the second time this year, speed demon Mars gets a “slow down!” warning from sensible Saturn. This time, Mars is retrograde, so as annoying as it is to be stopped in your path, it’s also a blessing! There’s a real chance you could get blown off course if you don’t recalibrate your compass. Do this now, before you get a “citation” for ignoring important rules—or waste hours of time doubling back because you took a wrong turn. Did you make a snap judgment about someone on your team? With both planets in communicative, people-focused air signs, you could finally see what they’re made of. For better or for worse, don’t sweep your findings under the rug. A genuine compliment—or a necessary correction—can build a stronger rapport.
Advertisement
Silence speaks louder than words under Wednesday’s quarter moon in esoteric Pisces.
Tune in to subtle cues like body language, intuitive hits, and the emotional energy of a room. While it’s still important to get the facts, these are reliable guides for assessing the temperature of your environment. Pace yourself accordingly! If you’ve been an open book (and who hasn’t during Sagittarius season?), keep a little more mystery to yourself. It’s an alluring trait today, one that leaves people hungry to know more. And since Pisces is the master of illusion, it’s a wise security measure. Establishing trust takes time. Pace yourself and let things flow organically. Don’t be surprised if this “tuned-in” approach leads you to a miraculous discovery! Serendipities are probably not “mere coincidences” today. If something seems like a sign, follow that thread.
On Thursday, combative Mars draws peacekeeping Venus into a lover’s quarrel, as the two lock into a somewhat rare opposition.
Feelings ricochet between extremes and simmering tension comes to a boil. Bridge-building Venus in Sagittarius can point you to common ground, but that might not be enough to help anyone see eye to eye. Mars is retrograde in nitpicking Gemini, flashing trigger alerts at the slightest provocation. Avoid temptation if you don’t want to stray. Lusty vibes may overtake good senses, making it a little too easy to blur the lines. This opposition can set the stage for productive conversations, even if they start out as arguments. There’s no stepping over BS or sweeping problems under the rug. If you have been, get ready for an explosion. But hey, these issues probably needed to be blown into the open, anyway. Map out your exit strategy before you enter the danger zone.
Advertisement
Zone in this Saturday! Soothsayer Neptune snaps out of retrograde and powers forward through its native sign of Pisces.
After five months of soulful exploration, you can turn your vision quest into tangible action. What have you been quietly developing (or dreaming about developing) since the backspin began on June 28? As the planet of cathartic creativity corrects course, confidence returns for any missions that make the world a welcoming place for everyone.
If you’ve felt adrift from your purpose, add some soul to your goals. Tap into your creative right brain (and the divine flow) with journaling, meditation, or visualization exercises. If you delved into shadow work over the past five months, take inventory of your feelings: Do you need to set healthier boundaries? Forgive someone or ask for it from a person you wronged? Extend an olive branch! You might just sort this out before the holidays kick in.
Advertisement
Sex life in retrograde?
Your FREE Astrology Sex, Love and Attraction Guide.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.