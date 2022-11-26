A 5-Month Retrograde *Finally* Ends This Week: What It Means For You

Feelings ricochet between extremes and simmering tension comes to a boil. Bridge-building Venus in Sagittarius can point you to common ground, but that might not be enough to help anyone see eye to eye. Mars is retrograde in nitpicking Gemini, flashing trigger alerts at the slightest provocation. Avoid temptation if you don’t want to stray. Lusty vibes may overtake good senses, making it a little too easy to blur the lines. This opposition can set the stage for productive conversations, even if they start out as arguments. There’s no stepping over BS or sweeping problems under the rug. If you have been, get ready for an explosion. But hey, these issues probably needed to be blown into the open, anyway. Map out your exit strategy before you enter the danger zone.