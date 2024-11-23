Advertisement
Heads Up: Mercury Retrograde Lands This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Travel alert! Mercury turns retrograde from Monday, November 25 to December 15
Stop, think, review, reevaluate! On Monday, communication planet Mercury does an about-face, backing up through expansive and visionary Sagittarius until December 15.
You may have been going full throttle in one direction, but this three-week event invites you to slow down and reconfigure your plans. It’s frustrating, to be sure, but in the long run, you might be grateful for the forced slowdown.
Since Sagittarius rules travel and all things long-distance, take extra care when arranging your holiday bookings. Leave early for the airport and keep your chargers in your carry-on in case of delays. If you’re sending gifts by mail (which is ruled by Mercury), pay a little extra to insure and track your packages.
Think your editorial opinions through before posting impulsively on social media or bringing them to holiday tables, group chats, or seasonal office fetes. People will take things far more personally during this retrograde. The risk of getting canceled or blowing up relationships is especially high.
Wednesday’s Sun-Mars fire trine brings passion and playfulness to the week
As the confident sun and assertive Mars connect in can-do fire signs, you have extra fuel in your tank. Make a bold move to forward a visionary or creative project. Locate the spotlight and bask in it for a while.
In the wake of a recent U.S. election, leadership is needed more than ever. This is your moment to step up—and perhaps get involved in a world-changing effort that aligns with your ideals.
Sunday’s new moon in Sagittarius stokes your adventurous spirit, cautiously
You could wrap the weekend on an exploratory note as the year’s only new moon in visionary Sagittarius (1:21 a.m. EST; 9º33’) nudges you beyond the confines of your comfort zone. But look both ways before you cross the street into unfamiliar terrain.
While a new moon in this risk-taking sign typically calls for a supersized leap, this one will be at odds with cautious Saturn and opposite overconfident Jupiter. Translation: Make sure you’ve got a solid plan in place before you press “go.” Better to promise a little less upfront and then dazzle with your delivery.
This is the first of an unusual doubleheader of new moons bookending the month. Get an early start crafting those ambitious New Year’s resolutions—just leave yourself a generous chunk of time to turn them into reality.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
