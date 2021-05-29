Mark Your Calendar: Astrologers Predict Romance Will Rev Up This Thursday

Variety was certainly spicy in May! But now, words like "comfortable" and "reliable" are back on Cupid's favorites list. Seduce with words of security: "Wanna move in together?" or "Hey, I cleared out a drawer just for you" or "My mom can't wait to meet you!" are great starters.

Looking for love? Let your inner circle play matchmaker for you while Venus and Mars sing this dynamic duet in Cancer's sotto voce style. Their suggestions might just hit the mark this time. Under these sentimental skies, you could reconnect to a childhood sweetheart or linger in conversation with the cutie next door.

Whether you're single or spoken for, it is officially nesting season. Cancer rules the domestic realm, and Venus is the astro-aesthete. Start sourcing with Pinterest boards, then go forth and decorate once Mercury turns direct on June 22.

And if you're looking to attract love into your life, try a little feng shui. Locate your love corner with a bagua map—and check out our Home Reset Course to learn other ways to unblock energy and manifest love. Attached? Feather your cohabitation station to cuddle-worthy code. Spending time at home is sexy, whether lounging, gardening, slow-cooking gourmet meals, or getting creative on a shared reno project.