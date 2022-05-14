This Week Will Activate Your Inner Social Butterfly, Astrologers Say

This solar cycle is known to heat up neighborhood activity. Considering bi-city living? Test the commuter waters and see how it flows. In the sign of the Twins, it's fun to have a plus-one as a companion for all favorite activities. Find a buddy for working out, going to shows, or sharing services like babysitting and carpooling. (Note: You can have different "twins" for each activity!) As the cosmic communicator, Gemini gets us excited to write, broadcast, and make media. Get ideas out of your head and into the world!

But remember! Mercury is still retrograde until June 3, so you'll want to think through every word until then. And starting Sunday, details become ever-more devilish as Mercury slips back one zodiac sign, from buzzy Gemini into business-first Taurus. For the rest of its retreat—until June 3—we'll feel the plodding, stubborn slowdown of the Bull at play. Pro tip: If a string of green lights suddenly turns red, don't charge ahead like a tempestuous toro! Instead, see this forced timeout as a hidden blessing. Go back to the drawing board and review all your plans, from budgets to timelines. Don't make any sudden money moves! With Mercury scrambling signals, it's hard to tell a lemon from a luxury steal.

