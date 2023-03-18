An Astrological Transit 200+ Years In The Making Arrives This Week: What To Know

Hopefully, your seat belt is securely fastened because it could be a wild four-week ride that breaks the speed limit. This energetic, physical fire sign snaps us out of hibernation and prompts us to get moving.

Head outside and get your hands dirty (spring bulb planting, anyone?) or throw on a scarf and sip your chai latte on a park bench. With the Sun in novelty-seeking Aries, you can turn up the volume on life and love. But go easy on those dials: Aries season can bring out a competitive and even selfish side in all of us. Set your eyes firmly on the prize and share in the glory once you get there.