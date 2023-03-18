An Astrological Transit 200+ Years In The Making Arrives This Week: What To Know
Now entering the realm of the Ram! Here's what the AstroTwins are predicting for the first week of Aries season 2023.
The spring equinox catapults us into Aries season this Monday, March 20, and hits refresh on the astrological calendar.
Hopefully, your seat belt is securely fastened because it could be a wild four-week ride that breaks the speed limit. This energetic, physical fire sign snaps us out of hibernation and prompts us to get moving.
Head outside and get your hands dirty (spring bulb planting, anyone?) or throw on a scarf and sip your chai latte on a park bench. With the Sun in novelty-seeking Aries, you can turn up the volume on life and love. But go easy on those dials: Aries season can bring out a competitive and even selfish side in all of us. Set your eyes firmly on the prize and share in the glory once you get there.
But that’s not all! On Tuesday, the new moon in trailblazing Aries delivers a burst of momentum to your personal projects and passions.
Forget being wishy-washy; allow yourself to fire on all cylinders. A month from now (on April 20), a rare second Aries new moon (which will be a potent solar eclipse) promises high yields for ventures you start today. Make a vision board, set up a meeting with an expert in your field or take the leap into a new opportunity. Don’t keep those plans to yourself, either. Later today, the moon will meet up with communicator Mercury, urging you to share your big idea with someone who can champion it.
On Thursday, get ready for a whole new era.
No, really: A huge and historical day arrives as seismic Pluto enters Aquarius for the first time since the American Revolution was winding down, from 1778 to 1798. The icy dwarf planet makes lengthy stays in each zodiac sign, and these periods indelibly shape history. Pluto takes a brief initial lap through Aquarius until June 11, then returns to Capricorn until January 20, 2024. This sneak preview will give us a flash of what Pluto has in store for the rest of its 20-year visit, which will last until January 19, 2044.
Home is where the heat is starting Saturday, which could be equal parts sexy and stressful.
After seven long months in Gemini, hot-blooded Mars blazes into domestic Cancer, energizing your abode and amplifying emotions. While the change of pace is welcome (farewell, Mars-in-Gemini opinionated cacophony!), be extra patient with relatives and roommates. Mars in Cancer will increase the cosmic chaos under your roof.
Dive into decluttering, decorating, and deep cleaning for spring. When cabin fever spikes tension with your housemates, get out in the fresh air for long walks or bike rides. Aspirational Mars could spark the idea for a cottage industry. Don’t be surprised if your home becomes a hub for entrepreneurial inspiration! Considering a move or trying to get pregnant? Family matters accelerate under the red planet’s influence, so make sure you’re ready before you start trying. Results could come faster than expected.
