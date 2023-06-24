Update your privacy policy—and your confidentiality clause too. Beginning this Monday, June 26, chatty Mercury flies under the radar in Cancer, encouraging heart-to-heart connections with your innermost circle.

Since all sorts of emotions are bound to well up between now and July 11, these aren’t the kinds of discussions you’d want recorded for public consumption. Make sure the people you’re opening up to have genuinely earned your trust.

Socially, this is a perfect time for small, intimate gatherings. Arrange your space to maximize conversation and bonding. Make sure you’ve got provisions to throw on the barbecue or to make a charcuterie board. You could find yourself hosting an impromptu game night or heading to a potluck picnic with little notice!