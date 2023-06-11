Whether you’re looking for a workout buddy or a writing partner (or whatevs!), set yourself to “discovery mode.” Your ideal other half could be hiding in plain sight (oh, hello!) or hanging in the outskirts of your social group. That’s more incentive to get out and mingle.

Since Gemini rules local activities, RSVP yes to your neighbor’s solstice BBQ or rally friends for al fresco drinks on that hotel roof deck. The point is to get out and circulate because this lunar lift is sure to connect you to kindred spirits.

Footnote: With boundary-blurring Neptune squaring this new moon, reserve judgment before declaring a new acquaintance your insta-BFF.

You could be easily distracted today, too—all the more reason to team up with a clever colleague or have a wingperson to go out with in case you need someone to call you an Uber.

