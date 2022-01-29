 Skip to content

The Moon In Aquarius & More Make This A Big Week For New Perspectives & Possibilities

The Moon In Aquarius & More Make This A Big Week For New Perspectives & Possibilities

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Some Big Perspective Shifts

January 29, 2022 — 15:02 PM

January 29, 2022 — 15:02 PM
The first month of 2022 is almost done—here's what you need to know for January's final week, according to the AstroTwins.

Tuesday, February 1, the year's only new moon in Aquarius reboots a universal sense of wonder, and not a moment too soon.

Rainbows and unicorns have been going through a "supply chain shortage" since 2022 began, but don't stop believing in magic! Aquarius is the sign of hope and the future. Use this idealistic new moon to visualize new possibilities—even if they don't seem, er, possible quite yet.

Where would the world be without the changemakers who dared to think outside the box? Your utopian ideals are needed more than ever as everything "normal" slips away and a "new abnormal" emerges.

Changemaker Uranus—the ruling planet of Aquarius—squares this new moon, gunning hard for a perspective shift.

Relax, you don't have to figure out "how" this week. Just be an open channel for the muse. Since Uranus is in tactile Taurus, activating your five senses will get your higher mind whirring.

Burn a scented candle, pipe in a new playlist, give yourself a hand massage with a soothing creme. Even if it's chilly, bundle up for a little outdoor time, or plant yourself by a window with a scenic view.

Aquarius is the sign of community, so connect to something bigger than yourself.

Struggling to find your willpower or stay accountable with 2022 goals? Form a support or mastermind group with kindred spirits who are working to achieve the same goals. Get involved in activism or a social cause that speaks to your heart. Set up a coworking metaverse with friends who are working from home. (Yes it's a thing!)

Since Aquarius also rules all things virtual, solutions like these can provide some of the dopamine and oxytocin we're all missing as the pandemic keeps us stuck at home and isolated. Tuesday also marks the start of the Lunar Year of the Water Tiger, doubling the call for innovation and creative solutions. 

Another surge of momentum arrives on Thursday, February 3, as Mercury wraps up its retrograde and powers ahead in go-getter Capricorn.

After three weeks of red tape and false starts, a plan begins to emerge that could get the green light you've been waiting for. Consensus was hard to come by while Mercury backed up through Aquarius from January 14 to 25, and once it slipped into Capricorn, debates turned into frustrating power struggles.

Don't expect things to repair themselves. You may need to call a summit or extend an olive branch. Overnight fixes are also out of the question since Mercury retrograde's shadow (aka "retroshade") lingers until February 24, when Mercury retraces its steps and makes it back to 10°19 Aquarius, the degree where it began its backspin. Forge ahead, but be patient with the process.

