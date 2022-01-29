Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Some Big Perspective Shifts

Rainbows and unicorns have been going through a "supply chain shortage" since 2022 began, but don't stop believing in magic! Aquarius is the sign of hope and the future. Use this idealistic new moon to visualize new possibilities—even if they don't seem, er, possible quite yet.

Where would the world be without the changemakers who dared to think outside the box? Your utopian ideals are needed more than ever as everything "normal" slips away and a "new abnormal" emerges.