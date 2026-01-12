This Week's Horoscope Brings Plenty Of Surprises—But Also Inspiration
What’s your kink? Venus trines experimental Uranus on Thursday, January 15
Single? A spark could fly with someone who challenges your usual type or introduces you to a new way of loving. Attached? Disrupt the routine before it disrupts you. Instead of seeking thrills elsewhere, co-create an experience that breaks from your norm. Try role-swapping for a day or plan a date with no script. Novelty doesn’t have to mean chaos—just a little reinvention.
One love vibes beam in when Venus heads into Aquarius on Saturday (until February 10)
By the weekend, romance gets a remix as Venus sails into Aquarius early Saturday morning, remaining until right before Valentine’s Day, dialing down the drama and shifting the tone from wild to mild.
Cupid might be off the clock, but connection is still in the air—just on less traditional terms. Think friendship-first vibes, creative chemistry, and conversations that veer into the unexpected.
Single? You could meet someone intriguing through your social circle or a shared cause, and sparks may fly online more than in person. Partnered? This is the moment to talk about the kind of relationship that truly fits your lifestyle, not just the one you inherited from tradition.
From creative living arrangements to unconventional family planning, nothing’s off-limits. You don’t have to act on every idea, but naming your truth makes space for authenticity and gives love room to grow without constraint.
Innovation time! The Sun trines Uranus on Saturday
Seeking a career-related change in 2026 or an additional source of income? Think outside the box! Saturday also serves up some novel opportunities as the ambitious Capricorn Sun fist-bumps innovative Uranus in Taurus, lending a creative twist to how you think about work and money.
Spend time contemplating what would make you feel fulfilled professionally. If you keep drawing a blank, think about the way you’d like to feel when you start your workday and let that emotion guide you.
With unpredictable Uranus in the mix, you could get additional insights by pulling a tarot card, free-writing, or breaking out of your weekend routine. Do something different today, and a lightning-bolt insight could inspire you!
The first new moon of 2026 is on Sunday, in Capricorn
The first new moon of 2026 arrives in Capricorn on Sunday (2:52 p.m. EST; 28°44’), delivering a jolt of ambition and focus. This is your cue to set the bar higher—not just for what you do, but for how you want to grow this year.
What would it look like to stretch beyond your current limits? With the moon conjunct clever Mercury and go-getter Mars and in a favorable trine to innovative Uranus, think way outside the box. There’s almost nothing that can’t be achieved with courage, curiosity and conviction now!
Aim high, but be specific. Rather than spread yourself thin trying to accomplish a zillion things, double-click on a couple of meaningful goals and build out a master plan. A coach, mentor or strategic partner could help you chart the course.
Lay the foundation now, and by the June 29 Capricorn full moon, you could be standing on a whole new summit.