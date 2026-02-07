Saturn Makes Its Official Move To Aries This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
This week's horoscope asks us to use our discernment, as the quarter moon in Scorpio forces a reality check. And just in time for Valentine's Day, which includes Venus in Pisces. Here's your horoscope.
Monday’s quarter moon in Scorpio calls for inspection
What just happened there? Under last week’s feverish full moon in Leo, situations may have galloped ahead at a breakneck pace. Big ideas were tossed around, deals discussed, and some overly optimistic promises might have slipped out.
But what do you actually have to show for all that? Today’s waning quarter moon in intense Scorpio helps you dig deeper to separate fact from fiction. If you’re serious about a plan, put a real offer on the table or start sourcing the tools you need. Scorpio’s probing energy wants you to cut through the fluff and find out what’s real. No more half-baked commitments or empty hype.
Romantically, this moon can shine a light on any sparks that flew last week. Is there true potential here, or was it just heat without substance? Shine your bright light of truth on the situation and trust what you uncover.
Venus wings into poetic Pisces from Tuesday until March 6
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Venus heads into Pisces—one of its most potent (“exalted”) placements on the zodiac wheel. There’s poetry in everything during this enchanted transit, which may spur a romantic and artistic renaissance.
Make time to meditate, daydream and court the muse. Relaxing will put you in a receptive state that’s ideal for heart-opening moments.
The downside of Venus in Pisces is that it can make people a bit gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions (and delusions). And while this might work well for, say, composing sonnets, it can be dodgy when it comes to screening amorous candidates. Run the background searches to avoid falling head over kitten heels for someone who isn't 100 percent available or reliable.
Leaders wanted! Saturn hard-launches its transit in Aries from Friday until April 12, 2028
Atten-hut! Taskmaster Saturn plants itself firmly in Aries today, kicking off its first full tour through the Ram’s realm since 1999. You got a sneak peek of this energy during Saturn’s brief visit from May 24 to September 1, 2025—and now it’s here for a solid two years, until April 12, 2028.
This cycle brings a powerful blend of discipline and drive, encouraging you to take bold action while staying focused on your long-term goals. Just know: Progress won’t always feel smooth. Saturn is in “fall” in Aries, one of its least comfortable positions, since the planet’s measured approach doesn’t always mesh with Aries’ impulsive spirit.
As you learn how to direct your passion into productive channels, you may wrestle with restlessness. While it may take a few tries to hit your stride, original ideas you initiate during this once-every-three-decades cycle can change the game!
The moon is in Capricorn on Valentine’s Day, setting the stage for classic romance
This Valentine’s Day calls for a balance between classic romance and genuine connection. The Capricorn moon tugs you toward traditional gestures—candlelit dinners, overflowing bouquets, a Michelin-star dinner.
You may feel the urge to do it “properly” and make it look picture-perfect. But across the sky, expansive Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that what really matters is how loved and cared for you feel. An intimate setting, a cozy meal at home, or heartfelt words might mean more than any over-the-top spectacle.
Find the sweet spot. If your partner would light up at a grand gesture, go ahead and splurge. Just make sure it comes from the heart, not the need to impress. This day isn’t about impressing on the ‘gram. It’s about creating a moment that feels warm, real, and memorable for you both.