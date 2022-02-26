The Luckiest Day Of The Year Is Coming Up This Week, According To Astrologers

The Luckiest Astrology Day Of The Year Is Coming: Here's What To Know
Ready for what will perhaps be the luckiest Saturday of the year (astrologically speaking, anyway)? The AstroTwins break down what to expect in the week ahead.
The floodgates of fantasy open this Wednesday, March 2, as the year’s only new moon in Pisces tunes in to the imagination station.
Since the veil is thin under these moonbeams, this is one of the best days of the year to download divine inspiration. Get yourself into a quiet space where you can “hear” the guidance of your inner voice. With abundant Jupiter hovering in close connection to la luna, you can expect a downpour of ideas! Try leading with a softer touch, remaining receptive to input rather than forcing yourself to be productive or give feedback.
When it comes to love, the new moon in selfless Pisces brings a golden opportunity to be the supportive angel of your lover’s dreams. But check in with yourself before you offer up time and energy. Is compassion veering into caretaking terrain...even codependence? “Giving” feels best when it comes wrapped in boundaries—an important reminder since no-limits Jupiter is hovering in close contact to this new moon. Measured generosity spares you future resentment, and you’ll avoid putting pressure on a relationship. Harboring a secret desire? The floodgates to fantasy open today. Surrender and enjoy!
On Thursday, make-it-happen Mars and va-va-voom Venus get in sync with power-thirsty Pluto—in unstoppable Capricorn, no less!
How far will you go to achieve your goal? With power and charisma at peak levels, pour your genuine best into a project and you could produce transformational results! Warning: With competitive vibes amplified, it’s easy to cross over into cutthroat terrain. Be proactive, assertive and “take-charge,” yes, but don’t compromise your ethics. Winning at any cost is a hollow victory, especially if pulling into the lead involves cutting corners or doing anything remotely underhanded. And remember this: What happens behind closed doors should definitely stay there as secretive Pluto casts a smoldering gaze upon ardent Venus. With both planets in image-conscious Capricorn, here’s the ideal recipe for amour: Be a socialite in the streets and a tiger in the sheets.
Boundlessness can expand in any direction on Saturday, aka “The Day of Miracles,” as the life-giving Sun is buoyed by optimistic Jupiter’s unflagging faith. (Read up on why this is so fortuitous here!) With this Sun-Jupiter conjunction taking place in emotionally unrestrained Pisces, it’s important to direct your energy toward the positive and proactive. Negative thought spirals can plummet you into a state of despair, and it will be hard to pull yourself out of that riptide. If you need to grieve or unleash pent-up frustration, do so in a healthy way, leaning on supportive people who will lift you higher as you emote.
Old distinctions between “platonic pal,” “friend with benefits” and lover could dissolve on Sunday’s recherché connection between the cosmic lovebirds, Venus and Mars.
After extensive tours through serious, traditional Capricorn—including Venus’ retrograde from December 19 to January 29—they lighten things up by moving on to Aquarius. Venus will be here until April 5 and Mars until April 14, and on Sunday they’ll toast each other with an exact connection. While this is their second of two exact conjunctions in 2022, it’s been years since they shared a moment like this in the Water Bearer’s realm. As romance meets passion in an unforgettable swirl, give in to the desires that swell up inside you. If you have a partner, then all you need is some alone time—and a willingness to experiment! Singles might strike a spark with a new friend, Tinder date, or a random fix-up. Cast a spell with your intellect and wit, and stay open to serendipity!
With these heavenly heartthrobs canoodling in the sign of casual connections and unconventional relationships, life feels much sweeter—and hotter!—when you’re pushing the envelope. A mutual contact could play matchmaker, and online connections ignite. For couples, this period can spark honest dialogue about the way you envision a happy union. Drift as far from the standard playbook as you want. From living in separate spaces to opening up a relationship to exploring a gestational carrier, no topic is off-limits. Create a safe environment where you can discuss your desires freely. Talking about them doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll actually pursue these things. The point is to banish fear or possessiveness, which will create breathing room for your individuality.