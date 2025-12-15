The Winter Solstice Is This Week, Along With A Sag New Moon—Here's Your Horoscope
Goal-getter Mars barrels into Capricorn on Monday, helping us finish 2025 strong
How obsessed are you with success? You’re about to find out as goal-getter Mars leaps into ambitious Capricorn and brings out your desire to do, be, and have, the best.
Mars is exalted in Capricorn, meaning it’s one of its most powerful positions on the zodiac wheel. Harness the red planet’s power to finish the year strong—and start 2026 even stronger. The cream always rises to the top!
Remember: Grabbing the brass ring isn’t just about laser focus and tireless hustle. The endorsement of prestigious people may be your golden ticket into the big leagues. Use the holiday season to mingle with the influencers or begin next year joining an industry group where you can casually rub shoulders with the VIPs.
Friday’s new moon in Sagittarius invites a fresh, global perspective
Borders become bridges as today’s new moon in Sagittarius (8:43PM; 28°25’) sets the stage for multicultural mingling and cross-cultural collabs. Better yet? Harmonious, loving Venus is co-piloting the mission, helping patch over any conflicts that may have flared during last month’s Mercury retrograde.
With healing Neptune and serious Saturn squaring the new moon, don’t gloss over any structures that need to be put in place moving forward. Sagittarius rules travel. Switch to a wide-angle lens and zoom in on other parts of the world, from Perth to Portugal.
Searches could turn up virtual connections or the perfect Airbnb to book for your winter vacation. Even though it’s almost time for a holiday break, this new moon brings a burst of “cosmic capital” for start-up initiatives. Entrepreneurs, give your vision some thought today. What benchmarks would you love to achieve over the coming six months?
Even taking one small action to move the needle today can send a strong signal to the universe that says, “I’m ready for this journey!” own.
Capricorn season begins with the winter solstice on Sunday, December 21
It's beginning to look a lot like solstice! The Sun enters Capricorn today, marking the shortest day of the year for those living in the northern hemisphere. Carve out space to meditate, reflect and find gratitude for the high points of your 2025. Then, clarify what you'd like to leave behind as you enter 2026.
What golden lessons are you excited to bring with you into the New Year? The winter solstice always coincides with the Sun's move into grounding, elegant Capricorn. And since the celestial Sea Goat is the governor of goal-setting, how perfect is it that we get to make our resolutions under these rays every year?
Get a running list going in your Notes app for now, so you can enjoy the holidays pressure-free. Capricorn season rallies on until January 19, 2026, so fear not! You’re not going to lose your momentum (or your “high pro glow”) if you start building your supersized visions after NYD.