The New Year Is Almost Here—But The Stars Have Some Things In Store For Us First
The moon is in splashy, social Gemini on Wednesday, New Year’s Eve
With the moon glowing in Gemini, New Year's Eve will be as colorful as the ROYGBIV rainbow (with a few neon splashes thrown in just 'cause). No need to wait until Wednesday night to get the fiesta in gear; the first cork could pop on Saturday.
A toast of mimosas and a day of shopping for vintage gowns and velvet tuxedo jackets? Yes, please! The Gemini moon brings a much-needed dose of levity to the end of a challenging year. When your squad sits down for your multiple coffee and cupcake breaks (because...Gemini moon), do a 'round robin and reflect on your 2025 highlights reel.
What were the greatest hits of the year and what would you like to leave in the rearview mirror for good? Since Gemini rules verbal communication, talking will be therapeutic—and as an added bonus, could bring some comic relief to heavy situation.
Hey, if 2025 taught us anything, it's the power of a good meme! And after a year of dramatic divisions, it's sweetly symbolic to have the sign of the twins calling for common ground as we count down to midnight—and a "1 Year" in numerology! (2+0+2+6=10, 1+0=1)
Goals, goals, goals! Mindful Mercury lands in Capricorn on Thursday, New Year’s Day
Talk about timing! After a meditative morning, mental Mercury marches into goal-getter Capricorn at 4:11pm EST, revving up your resolutions. Nestled in this stoic sign, Mercury helps you plan, strategize, and negotiate with a larger game in sight.
This doesn’t mean you should abandon your lofty 2026 visions. With clear-headed Capricorn’s precision, you can set those dreams to a realistic timeline. Got an “impossible” goal for the year? Break it into phases with defined milestones and watch it start to feel totally feasible!
Reach out to mentors and invest in an expert training (all the domain of Capricorn) to fill in the blanks. Not ready to get quite so linear on the first day of the year? There’s no rush—Mercury is in Capricorn for nearly three weeks.
Wounded healer comet Chiron wraps up its retrograde in Aries on Friday, January 2
Speak up! Healing comet Chiron, which has been retrograde since July 30, 2025, moves forward in firebrand Aries. While Chiron helps you identify your needs and advocate for them, there may have been a few messy attempts.
Reminder: What reads as assertive to one person could come off as aggressive to another. Starting today, seek healthy ways to access the conviction that lies underneath your anger and outrage. Is there a core value, a belief that you feel has been violated? Take the time to identify it before you confront anyone.
In the best-case scenario, you can have a productive conversation instead of a fight. Learning longtime techniques like Non-Violent Communication or the three-step Imago Dialogue (mirror, validate, empathize) could transform a relationship that’s veering into toxic waters. That said, if you’re dealing with narcissism (a shadow trait of Aries) or an abusive dynamic, the best form of healing might come through rebuilding your own self-esteem outside of this particular relationship.
In mythology, Chiron revived himself in order to heal others. What you learn could end up being a golden lesson that you share with others down the line.
The first full moon of the year is in Cancer this Saturday, January 3
Feel those feelings! The year’s first full moon (5:03 a.m. EST; 13°02’) arrives in caring Cancer, spotlighting the holiday afterglow...or aftermath. Cancer is the sign of home and family, and the “festive season” can stir up quite a lot around these topics.
Whether you’re basking in nostalgia or stewing in resentment, the emotions roused by this lunar light will be anything but mild. With the moon opposing peacemaker Venus and combative Mars (both in Capricorn), your unprocessed feelings could manifest as an angry outburst, a torrent of tears, or even as extreme fatigue.
Since it’s the weekend, sleep in if you can, or do something cathartic and self-soothing. Ask a nurturing friend or relative for advice, or pour a mug of tea and fill up a few journal pages. Does your personal space look like a disaster zone of gift wrap and half-unpacked suitcases? Use this domestic full moon to get things back in order.