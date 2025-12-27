In the best-case scenario, you can have a productive conversation instead of a fight. Learning longtime techniques like Non-Violent Communication or the three-step Imago Dialogue (mirror, validate, empathize) could transform a relationship that’s veering into toxic waters. That said, if you’re dealing with narcissism (a shadow trait of Aries) or an abusive dynamic, the best form of healing might come through rebuilding your own self-esteem outside of this particular relationship.